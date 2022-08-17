The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 18 to 24

click to enlarge VIA THE ARTIST The inaugural Pig & Whiskey Fest will take over the Grove this weekend with great food and several big-name performers, including Tech N9ne.

Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days!

Riverfront Times Pig & Whiskey Festival w/ Tech N9ne, Story of the Year, Sebastian Bach and more

Friday, August 19, through Sunday, August 21. Friday at 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at noon. Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Avenue, Maplewood. Free.

Of course we have to highlight the free and family-friendly food and music festival that we've been cooking up all summer long. The inaugural edition of Pig & Whiskey kicks off Friday, August 19, at 5 p.m. with an opening set by the School of Rock House Band, which is a music program that gives students under 18 an opportunity to join a gigging band made up of fellow students from the school. Jack Russell's Great White and FireHouse will headline the opening night with a one-two punch of glam metal and '80s nostalgia. A mighty marathon of local bands begins at noon on Saturday and runs well into the evening until Sebastian Bach of Skid Row takes the stage to close out the night in spectacular fashion. Sunday's schedule gives off the vibe of a state fair done right as Kansas City's Tech N9ne and St. Louis' own Story of the Year perform on the same day as other river-city favorites including Joe Dirt and the Dirty Boys and the Midwest Avengers. It's a massive musical buffet on display with a little something for everyone — there's even a kid zone complete with bounce houses, video games and an opportunity to try out musical instruments provided by School of Rock.

Meat Me in Maplewood: The "pig" in Pig & Whiskey refers to the ridiculous amount of food being offered all weekend from the likes of Stellar Hog, Navin's BBQ, BEAST Butcher & Block, Five Aces Bar-B-Que and Dukes BBQ Shack, alongside many more of the region's finest barbecue joints. The big attraction here, Whiskey Row, offers up whiskey in several varieties alongside a damn near unlimited supply of Schlafly beer.

click to enlarge VIA THE ARTIST Imelda Marcos will bring its uncategorizable and wholly unique music to the Sinkhole this Saturday.

Imelda Marcos w/ the Conformists, Zantigo!

8 p.m. Saturday, August 20. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway. $10. 314-328-2309.

The rule of three, in writing, suggests that a trio of characters or three subsequent events is more satisfying or effective than other numbers. Chicago's Imelda Marcos probably doesn't care about that rule, or any other, since the band's beautifully fractured songs rarely adhere to any discernible genre. Guitarist Dave Cosejo and drummer Matt Durso have spent the better part of the past decade touring and refining their sound, and now they return to St. Louis approximately three years after the release of their third album with a new, third member in Donna Diane of Djunah. As a trio, Imelda Marcos iterates on the band's formerly instrumental songs with a focus on powerful vocal leads that feel conjoined to the dense rhythmic interplay at hand. The band occupies a middle ground between so many approaches to songwriting that every listener will hear each song a little differently — like an audible Rorschach test for deep-crate record nerds who have a secret stash of self-released CD-Rs from the late '90s to mid-'00s. If you feel seen by that statement, this is the show to hit up on Saturday night. Look at it this way: Some bands take their influences and swiftly throw them in a bowl and keep it loose like a nice chopped salad; Imelda Marcos instead adds whole obscure genres into an efficient concrete mixer of sounds.

A Good Judge of Character: Zantigo! has publicly declared that, as a band, "We vote in all mid-term elections, and we never use scented detergent." As to how these admirable (albeit dull) traits inform the group's maximalist brand of mathy synth rock, well, you'll have to hear for yourself. Zantigo!'s March 2022 release Please Pull Forward is a good place to start.

click to enlarge ALBUM COVER ART Alicia Keys comes to St. Louis Music Park this Sunday as part of her Alicia + Keys World Tour.

Alicia Keys

8 p.m. Sunday, August 21. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights. $39.50 to $171.75. 314-451-2244.

Fans of radio-ready throwback R&B have a near-impossible decision to make this Sunday night, as both Boyz II Men and Alicia Keys come to town for separate shows in celebration of the human voice's power to inspire some babymakin'. On the one hand you have Motownphilly's finest, a group whose vocal prowess is so potent that Russian leader Vladimir Putin once enlisted the band's help in his crusade to up his country's birthrate. On the other you have the Queen of R&B herself, a towering figure in modern music who has inspired a bevy of artists of the next generation to sing you and your romantic partner under the sheets. It's a tough call, but we're gonna have to go with Alicia Keys on this one, for the simple fact that the last time she hit St. Louis was way back in 2008, and it's unlikely that Boyz II Men will be able to top its 2018 performance with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra anyway. But whether you find yourself at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater for the former or St. Louis Music Park for the latter, one thing is for sure: You will assume the role of "parent" nine months from now. It's just science.

What's in a Name: Alicia Keys is currently touring in support of her two latest albums, 2020's Alicia and 2021's Keys. Both albums have been hailed by critics, with the former even winning a Grammy — thus proving that you don't have to be especially creative with album titles if your musical chops are unmatched in the known universe.

THURSDAY AUGUST 18

-The Beths: w/ Rosie Tucker 8 p.m., $20/$24. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

-The Broken Hipsters: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

-Carole J. Bufford: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

-Chase Matthew: 8 p.m., $25/$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-The Delta Bombers: w/ Reckless Ones 8 p.m., $15. The Old Rock House, 1200 South Seventh St., St. Louis.

-Donzii: w/ NITE FRVR, Deaf Castle, Enemy of Magic 6:15 p.m., $7. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.

-Eugene Johnson: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.

-The Goldenrods: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.

-Green Druid: w/ Umlouse 7:30 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Korn: w/ Evanescence 6 p.m., $29.50-$89.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.

-Ryan Marquez Band: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-The Scotch Bonnets: 5 p.m., free. Ritz Park, 3147 S. Grand Blvd, St. Louis.

-St. Louis Klezmer Quartet: 7 p.m., free. Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site, 7400 Grant Road, Concord, 314-842-3298.

-Thrown Out Bones: 6:30 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.

-ZZ Top: 7:30 p.m., $24-$380. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.



FRIDAY AUGUST 19

-AhSa Ti Nu Band: 10 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Beatles Night: 6 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.

-Billy Currington: w/ Bobby Ford Band, Johnny Henry Band 7 p.m., $25-$50. Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-345-9481.

-Cary Morin: 8 p.m., $16. The Focal Point, 2720 Sutton Blvd, St. Louis, 314-560-2778.

-Dance Gavin Dance: 7:30 p.m., $35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Dummy: w/ Yuppy, Kids, Freon 8 p.m., $13-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-The Forestwood Boys: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

-Gimme Gimme Disco: 8 p.m., $15. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Goodbye June: 8 p.m., $20-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

-Hard Bop Messengers Album Release: 8 p.m., $10-$25. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.

-Ivas John Band: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Keith Urban: w/ Ingrid Andress 7 p.m., $29.50-$149.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.

-Neil Salsich & Friends: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.

-The Peace, Love, Music Concert: 7:30 p.m., $15. Florissant Civic Center, Parker Road & Waterford Drive, Florissant, 314-921-5678.

-Pig & Whiskey Day 1: w/ Jack Russell's Great White, Firehouse 5 p.m., free. Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Ave, Maplewood, 314-241-2337.

-Sleach: w/ Cannvas Visuals, cøde 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

-Steph Plant: w/ Bleach Balta, Steven Deeds, Kelly Latimore 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

-Stone Crazy: 7 p.m., free. Cheers Bar and Grill, 61 National Way Shopping Center, Manchester, (636) 220-8030.

-Turnpike Troubadours: 7 p.m., TBA. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

-Umphrey's McGee: w/ The Disco Biscuits 7 p.m., $49.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.

-Voodoo Grateful Dead: 7 p.m., $15-$20. The Ready Room, 4140 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.



SATURDAY AUGUST 20

-49 Winchester: 8 p.m., $15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

-Best Night Ever: 7 p.m., $12. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-BooGaLou: w/ Brother Jefferson, Andy Coco's NOLA Funk and R&B Revue 5 p.m., $58. Lemp Mansion Restaurant & Inn, 3322 DeMenil Place, St. Louis, 314-664-8024.

-Breakfast In America - A Supertramp Celebration: 8 p.m., $20-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Brewed Arts Festival: 1 p.m., $30-$40. Cherokee Street, Lemp Ave. & Cherokee St., St. Louis.

-The Conformists: w/ Imelda Marcos, Zantigo 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Das Bevo Luau and Pig Roast: w/ Rock and the Wranglers 4 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

-David Meyer: 7:30 p.m., $5. Spine Indie Bookstore & Cafe, 1976-82 Arsenal St., St. Louis, 314-925-8087.

-Hard Bop Messengers Album Release: 10 p.m., $10-$25. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.

-Hot Hands Wonderland: 8 p.m., free. Maggie O'Brien's, 3828 S Lindbergh Blvd, St Louis, 3148427678.

-Jason Cooper Band: 3 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Jason Gotay: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

-Joe Metzka Band: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Kendall Davidson: Unplugged: 9 p.m., $10-$20. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.

-Kid Rock: w/ Foreigner 7 p.m., $45-$249.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.

-Killer Wails: 6:30 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.

-Miss Jubilee: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.

-Mookie Tolliver & Sonta: 8:45 p.m., $25. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

-My Posse in Effect: w/ Steve Ewing, DJ Mahf 8 p.m., free. The Ready Room, 4140 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

-Native State: 7 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

-Pig & Whiskey Day 2: w/ Sebastian Bach noon, free. Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Ave, Maplewood, 314-241-2337.

-R.J. Mischo Blues Band: 10 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Sean Kingston: 8 p.m., $30-$125. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

-Stone Hen: w/ Chaos Bloom, The Mussy Cluves 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

-Whiskey War BBQ: w/ Hunter Peebles, Maness Brothers, Old Capital Square Dance Club, Honky Tonk Airlines 6 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.



SUNDAY AUGUST 21

-Alicia Keys: 8 p.m., $39.50-$139.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.

-The Barflies: 2 p.m., free. The Little Bar, 6343 Alabama Ave., St. Louis, 314-875-0607.

-Boxcar: 4 p.m., free. Benton Park, Arsenal St. & S. Jefferson Ave., St. Louis.

-Boyz II Men: 7 p.m., $42.50-$120. Liberty Bank Ampitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton Township.

-Kevin Buckley and Friends: 10 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

-Love Jones "The Band": 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Matt Nathanson: 8 p.m., $49.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Pig & Whiskey Day 3: w/ Story of the Year, Tech N9ne noon, free. Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Ave, Maplewood, 314-241-2337.

-Robert Nelson & Renaissance: 4 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-The Toasters: w/ Boomtown United, Orangetree 7:30 p.m., $18. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.



MONDAY AUGUST 22

-Comedy Shipwreck: 9 p.m., free. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

-Lee Bains + Glory Fires: w/ Loamlands, Birdie Edge 8 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Third Sight Band: 7 p.m., $10. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.



TUESDAY AUGUST 23

-Hooveriii: w/ Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band 8 p.m., $10/$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Monuments: w/ Essenger, Sammy Boller 7:30 p.m., $18. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

-Puhoy: w/ A Shrewdness of Apes, Ümlouse 8:15 p.m., $5. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.

-St. Louis Social Club: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.



WEDNESDAY AUGUST 24

-Basement Brain: w/ No Antics, Julia Gomez 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

-Big Rich McDonough & The Rhythm Renegades: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Jason Nelson Band: 7:30 p.m., free. Steve's Hot Dogs, 3145 South Grand, St. Louis.

-Pound: w/ NOLIA 8 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Sarah Borges: 8 p.m., $15-$18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

-Songbird: 7:30 p.m., $35. The Focal Point, 2720 Sutton Blvd, St. Louis, 314-560-2778.