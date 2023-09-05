Epiphany Lanes Is Front and Center in Rising Country Star's New Video

But for her latest video, "Easy," Kay chose to keep it south city real — taking the floor of Epiphany Lanes, the old-school bowling alley on the campus at Epiphany of Our Lord parish.
Kevin McKernan, who recently bought the alley to save it from closure, says he was a little nervous about giving Kay and her crew access, "but they were super communicative and very respectful of everything they did."
The result: not just another potential viral hit, but a star turn for a bowling alley that very nearly closed its doors for good earlier this year. May it lead to positive attention and many happy bowlers.
Catch the video below:
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed