Epiphany Lanes Is Front and Center in Rising Country Star's New Video

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT FROM "EASY" Does that bowling alley look familiar?

Alexandra Kay is making big moves in the country music scene. After appearing on the Netflix show, the Waterloo, Illinois, native's cover of "Jolene" notched more than 3.9 million views. She toured last year with Tim McGraw and also made her Grand Ole Opry debut.But for her latest video, "Easy," Kay chose to keep it south city real — taking the floor of Epiphany Lanes, the old-school bowling alley on the campus at Epiphany of Our Lord parish.Kevin McKernan, who recently bought the alley to save it from closure, says he was a little nervous about giving Kay and her crew access, "but they were super communicative and very respectful of everything they did."The result: not just another potential viral hit, but a star turn for a bowling alley that very nearly closed its doors for good earlier this year. May it lead to positive attention and many happy bowlers.Catch the video below: