GroveFest Returns This Weekend With Big Freedia and More

GroveFest goes down this Saturday, October 7, and the event starts at 3 p.m. but doesn’t end until close to midnight.
This year’s edition celebrates 50 years of hip-hop and will feature world-class performances from Big Freedia, Bates & the Strangers and more, but there’s also plenty of other entertainment to be had off of the main stage.
GroveFest will have a classic car display, a dog park, a bubble bus, aerial performances, hula-hooping, hip-hop karaoke, fire performers and more. There will even be a pizza-eating contest (with pizza provided by Pie Guy), which — if you ask us — is the best kind of self-abuse.
For more information, including set times and directions that will help you plan your visit, visit thegrovestl.com.
125 slides
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed