GroveFest Returns This Weekend With Big Freedia and More

The event offers a full day of free entertainment

By on Mon, Oct 2, 2023 at 9:11 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Grove is the place to be this weekend. - @pasa / Flickr
@pasa / Flickr
The Grove is the place to be this weekend.
The last big party of the season happens this weekend, and it’s sure to be a rager.
GroveFest goes down this Saturday, October 7, and the event starts at 3 p.m. but doesn’t end until close to midnight.

This year’s edition celebrates 50 years of hip-hop and will feature world-class performances from Big Freedia, Bates & the Strangers and more, but there’s also plenty of other entertainment to be had off of the main stage.

GroveFest will have a classic car display, a dog park, a bubble bus, aerial performances, hula-hooping, hip-hop karaoke, fire performers and more. There will even be a pizza-eating contest (with pizza provided by Pie Guy), which — if you ask us — is the best kind of self-abuse.

For more information, including set times and directions that will help you plan your visit, visit thegrovestl.com.

Slideshow

Tower Grove Pride 2023 Brought Positive Vibes to the Park

Theo Welling
125 slides
Theo Welling Theo Welling Theo Welling Theo Welling Theo Welling Theo Welling
Click to View 125 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is the digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Music News & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

KDHX Board Member Resigns

By Jessica Rogen

KDHX at Grand Center

Frenchtown Audio Gives St. Louis a Hub for High-End Vintage Audio Gear

By Daniel Hill

David Boykin is the owner of Frenchtown Audio.

KDHX Leaders Attempt Triage in On-Air Q&A After Week of Unrest

By Jessica Rogen

KDHX at Grand Center.

KDHX Volunteers Vote to Oust 2 Board Members After Mass DJ Firings

By Jessica Rogen

Associate Members of KDHX held a meeting to take a no confidence vote on two board members yesterday in the Central Stage space.

Also in Music

Eric Clapton Showed St. Louis That Even If He's Not God, He’s Still the GOAT

By Steve Leftridge

Yep, he's still got it.

Digital Issue

September 27, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us