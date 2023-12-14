Hip-Hop Producer Metro Boomin Is Getting the Key to St. Louis Today

click to enlarge Screengrab via YouTube Leland “Metro Boomin” Wayne is a being honored for his work support single mothers and domestic abuse survivors.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones will present Leland “Metro Boomin” Wayne with a key to St. Louis at 1:30 p.m. today at the rotunda at City Hall (1200 Market Street).

Metro Boomin, a Diamond-certified Grammy Award-nominated producer, entrepreneur, humanitarian and St. Louis native, is being honored with the Key to the City in recognition of his advocacy for supporting single mothers and survivors of domestic abuse.

From 5:30 to 8 p.m. today, Metro Boomin will host his seventh annual holiday celebration, the Leslie Joanne Soiree, at Rung for Women (2717 Sydney Street), according to KSDK.

The event is named for his late mother, Leslie Wayne, who was killed in a murder-suicide by her husband, who was not Metro’s biological father, in 2022. Late last year, he teamed up with the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation to launch his Single Moms Are Superheroes campaign to help single moms.



A multi-platinum producer, Metro is known for his music and work with rappers such as Future, Ludacris, Migos, Young Thug, Travi$ Scott, Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj and Wiz Khalifa. In 2013, Metro's name was on Billboard charts for the first time as the producer of Future's "Karate Chop" and "Honest;" in 2017 were Big Sean's "Bounce Back," Post Malone's "Congratulations," Kodak Black's "Tunnel Vision," and Future's "Mask Off."



In 2018, he released Not All Heroes Wear Capes, which topped the Billboard 200; and in 2020, Metro Boomin resumed his partnership with 21 Savage and delivered another Billboard 200 hit Savage Mode II. In 2023, he produced the soundtrack to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

