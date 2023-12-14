Hip-Hop Producer Metro Boomin Is Getting the Key to St. Louis Today

He will be honored for his work supporting single mothers and survivors of domestic abuse

By on Thu, Dec 14, 2023 at 1:16 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Leland “Metro Boomin” Wayne
Screengrab via YouTube
Leland “Metro Boomin” Wayne is a being honored for his work support single mothers and domestic abuse survivors.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones will present Leland “Metro Boomin” Wayne with a key to St. Louis at 1:30 p.m. today at the rotunda at City Hall (1200 Market Street).

Metro Boomin, a Diamond-certified Grammy Award-nominated producer, entrepreneur, humanitarian and St. Louis native, is being honored with the Key to the City in recognition of his advocacy for supporting single mothers and survivors of domestic abuse.

From 5:30 to 8 p.m. today, Metro Boomin will host his seventh annual holiday celebration, the Leslie Joanne Soiree, at Rung for Women (2717 Sydney Street), according to KSDK.

The event is named for his late mother, Leslie Wayne, who was killed in a murder-suicide by her husband, who was not Metro’s biological father, in 2022. Late last year, he teamed up with the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation to launch his Single Moms Are Superheroes campaign to help single moms.

A multi-platinum producer, Metro is known for his music and work with rappers such as Future, Ludacris, Migos, Young Thug, Travi$ Scott, Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj and Wiz Khalifa. In 2013, Metro's name was on Billboard charts for the first time as the producer of Future's "Karate Chop" and "Honest;" in 2017 were Big Sean's "Bounce Back," Post Malone's "Congratulations," Kodak Black's "Tunnel Vision," and Future's "Mask Off."

In 2018, he released Not All Heroes Wear Capes, which topped the Billboard 200; and in 2020, Metro Boomin resumed his partnership with 21 Savage and delivered another Billboard 200 hit Savage Mode II. In 2023, he produced the soundtrack to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Related
Mother of Rap Producer and St. Louis Native Metro Boomin Slain in Murder-Suicide

Mother of Rap Producer and St. Louis Native Metro Boomin Slain in Murder-Suicide

Related
Dominque Dobbs poses in front of the Fox theater

Melding Blues and Rap, St. Louis Beatmaker Hits Apple Top 10: Dominique Dobbs' first album, Hustle City Blues, released February 17, is number six on the Blues charts

Related
Our king.

Today Is Mister Gary Day in St. Louis and We Are Here for It: The Board of Aldermen paid homage to the Them Yo People host



Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Music News & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

‘I’ll Always Come Back to St. Louis,’ Says Andy Frasco

By Steve Leftridge

Andy Parsley is a musician and podcast host — not a professional partier.

2 More KDHX DJs Quit, Citing Frustration With Leadership

By Jessica Rogen

Andrea Rowe (left)

The St. Louis Public Library Is Hosting Taylor Swift Con Because Why?

By Paula Tredway

Taylor Swift

St. Louis Band's New Music Video Is by Mac Miller's Frequent Director

By Monica Obradovic

DOUG St. louis music group

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us