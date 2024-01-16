Janet Jackson and Nelly Will Make It Hot in Herrre This Summer

That last part isn't just a local thing. The "I'm from the Lou and I'm proud" rapper is actually accompanying Jackson on all 35 new stops she announced today for her ongoing tour, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of The Velvet Rope and the 30th anniversary of Janet.
In short, they're together (again?), and it's going to be hot in herrre — which may be the note we all need today to get through this frigid weather.
Hey u guys! By popular demand, we’re bringing the Together Again Tour back to North America this summer with special guest Nelly! It’ll be so much fun! Tickets go on sale Friday 1/19. We can’t wait to see you 🫶🏽♥️☀️#TogetherAgainTour— Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) January 16, 2024
🎥 Edit: LiveNation pic.twitter.com/FfKD1RmbzD
Presale tickets start tomorrow at 10 a.m., with general sales beginning Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.
