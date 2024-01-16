Janet Jackson and Nelly Will Make It Hot in Herrre This Summer

click to enlarge JON GITCHOFF Nelly performs at his Black and White Ball in St. Louis in December 2023.

Hey u guys! By popular demand, we're bringing the Together Again Tour back to North America this summer with special guest Nelly! It'll be so much fun! Tickets go on sale Friday 1/19. We can't wait to see you 🫶🏽♥️☀️#TogetherAgainTour



— Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) January 16, 2024

St. Louis' summer of 2024 is going to kick off with a bang: Janet Jackson announced today she's coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on June 21, and she's bringing Nelly with her.That last part isn't just a local thing. The "I'm from the Lou and I'm proud" rapper is actually accompanying Jackson on all 35 new stops she announced today for her ongoing tour, which celebrates the 25th anniversary ofand the 30th anniversary ofIn short, they're together (again?), and it's going to be hot in herrre — which may be the note we all need today to get through this frigid weather.Presale tickets start tomorrow at 10 a.m., with general sales beginning Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.