Janet Jackson and Nelly Will Make It Hot in Herrre This Summer

Their tour "Together Again" is stopping at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

By on Tue, Jan 16, 2024 at 12:40 am

click to enlarge Nelly performs at his Black and White Ball in St. Louis in December 2023.
JON GITCHOFF
Nelly performs at his Black and White Ball in St. Louis in December 2023.
St. Louis' summer of 2024 is going to kick off with a bang: Janet Jackson announced today she's coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on June 21, and she's bringing Nelly with her.

That last part isn't just a local thing. The "I'm from the Lou and I'm proud" rapper is actually accompanying Jackson on all 35 new stops she announced today for her ongoing tour, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of The Velvet Rope and the 30th anniversary of Janet.
In short, they're together (again?), and it's going to be hot in herrre — which may be the note we all need today to get through this frigid weather.

Presale tickets start tomorrow at 10 a.m., with general sales beginning Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.
Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
