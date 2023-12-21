Music at the Intersection Passes Are Shockingly Cheap Right Now

But it won't last

By on Thu, Dec 21, 2023 at 6:00 am

Sarah Lovett
Sarah Lovett
It was legit fun.
Pretty much everyone who's attended has fallen in love with Music at the Intersection. We're talking not only critical acclaim but also just your average St. Louis concertgoer.

As proof, we point to the crowds that packed the Grand Center stages in September. The talent, which included luminaries such as Smino, Herbie Hancock, Masego, Thundercat, Tank and the Bangas, Grandmaster Flash, Rayvn Lenae, Pharoahe Monch and the Bad Plus, as well as St. Louis' finest local musicians such as Sir Eddie C, Alexis Tucci, Blvck Spvde & the Cosmos, Marquise Knox, Root Mod and more surely could take a lot of that credit.

"St. Louis will be on every stage, all day long," Kranzberg Arts Foundation Executive Director Chris Hansen told the RFT in advance of the 2023 festival. And it really was.

The catch, if there was one, was the ticket price. While not crazy at all by festival standards (one day tickets started at $99 and went up $350, and passes ran from $179 to $650), for some, it's a lot to shell out. And choosing between the two days, if you wanted to keep things under a C note, was a near-impossible choice.

So we're delighted to tell you that, if you felt that burn, this is your moment. For the rest of December, general admission weekend passes to the September 14 and 15 festival are $99. No choosing necessary!

The lineup hasn't been announced, but if the previous years are predictive of the 2024 show, it seems like a safe bet.

Pre-sale passes can be purchased at musicattheintersection.org/tickets, at metrotix.com or at 314-534-1111.
Email the author at [email protected]

