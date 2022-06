Newly Announced: Death Cab for Cutie, Jukebox the Ghost, Boyz II Men and More

click to enlarge ELIOT LEE HAZEL Death Cab for Cutie will perform at the Factory on Thursday, October 13.

Calling this (considerably lengthy!) list of shows "newly announced" is a bit of a misnomer. Historically, this weekly post is meant to highlight shows that have been announced within the prior seven days, but when the COVID-19 pandemic came along, that framework was put on hold.Now, with new show announcements coming in steadily as the world adapts to life with endemic COVID, we're firing these posts back up to keep you informed about the goings-on in St. Louis' music world. But Rome wasn't built in a day, as they say, so for the next few weeks you're likely to see a deluge of shows both newly announced and those which have been on the books for some time as we rebuild our listings. That's due to the technical quirks of our system, which allows us only to export the shows that we've added within the last seven days, without differentiating those which were only recently announced.Is that complicated? Maybe! But bear with us, as it will be less so in the near future. And as always, here's your obligatory COVID safety warning: Be sure to check with the venues before you make plans to head to any of these shows, as the virus is still circulating and safety measures vary from venue to venue.Aaron Carter: W/ RosesHands, Thu., July 28, 8 p.m., $20-$220. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Acid Mikvah: W/ Pink Strap, Punk Lady Apple, Fri., July 1, 9 p.m., $7-$10. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.All Roostered Up: Sat., June 18, noon; Sat., June 25, 4 p.m.; Sat., July 2, noon; Sat., July 16, 3 p.m.; Sat., July 23, noon; Sat., July 30, noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Arlo McKinley: Fri., July 29, 8 p.m., $15-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Atomic Junkshot: Wed., June 15, 8 p.m., free. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Bellhead: W/ The Cult Sounds, Gary Robert & Community, Captain Spacetime, Sat., Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Bill Nace: W/ Emily Robb, Sloopy McCoy, Jane Wave, Nick G, Sat., June 18, 8 p.m., $10. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.Blues City Swing: Sat., June 25, 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.Brave New World Pre-Release Show: W/ The Produce Isle, Rosemary, Thu., June 30, 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Brian Curran: Sun., June 19, 2 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Brother Jefferson Band: Mon., June 13, 8 p.m., $10. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Buddy Crime: W/ Klypi, Home & Office, DJ Shake Uranus, Thu., July 28, 8 p.m., $7-$10. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.Caterpillars: W/ Painted Light, Chancla Fight Club, Family Medicine, Thu., July 7, 7:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Charlie Yaeger & the Suburban Cowboys: Sat., June 18, 9 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.The Chicks: Tue., June 14, 7:30 p.m., $40-$169.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO, 14141 Riverport Dr, Maryland Heights.Chloe Kay: Wed., June 22, 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band: Fri., June 17, 9:30 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Coaster Inc Presents: From the Trenches: W/ Anwar, FooAssVick, Issa Rico, Blvxxkk, LiL Roc, Villeboii Lancifer Jones, Kid Houdini, Thu., June 23, 7:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Convert: W/ Enemy of Magic, Van Buren, The Vast, Sat., July 30, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Cotton Chops: Sun., June 26, 4 p.m.; Thu., July 14, 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Crowbar: W/ Spirit Adrift, Wed., July 27, 8 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Death Cab For Cutie: Thu., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $49.50-$69.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Debussyan: W/ Breakmouth Annie, Pleasure Center, Fight Back Mountain, Fri., July 15, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Defcon: W/ Mindclot, Extinctionism, 86 Red, Sat., July 23, 7:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Dirty Honey: Sat., Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m., TBA. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Dizzy Atmosphere with Richard Tralles: Wed., June 29, 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.Dogtown Records Presents: Sat., June 25, 10 p.m., TBA. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Doug Dillman: Sat., June 18, 8 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.Dreadnought: W/ Path of Might, Blackwell, Nest, Mon., Aug. 1, 7 p.m., $10/$12. The Ready Room, 4140 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Duhart Duo: Tue., July 5, 5 p.m.; Tue., Aug. 2, 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Eddie 9V: Sun., June 19, 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Eichlers: W/ Dynastic, Boss Battle, Darling Skye, Sun., July 24, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Emo Nite LA Presents Emo Nite: Sat., July 16, 9 p.m., $16-$31. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Eric Lysaght: Tue., June 21, 9 p.m.; Sun., July 10, 9 p.m.; Tue., July 19, 9 p.m.; Sun., July 24, 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Eric McSpadden and Margaret Bienchetta: Thu., June 16, 5 p.m.; Thu., June 30, 5 p.m.; Mon., July 11, 4 p.m.; Tue., July 26, 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Ethan Jones: Tue., June 28, 9 p.m.; Tue., July 26, 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.An Evening with Boyz II Men: Sun., Aug. 21, 7 p.m., $42.50-$120. Liberty Bank Ampitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton Township.The Extra 3: Sun., June 26, 9 p.m.; Sun., July 31, 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.The Factory Inaugural Brewfest: Brewski Fix on Route 66: Sat., July 30, noon, $50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Fear - 40th Anniversary of the Record: W/ Bastard Squad, Wes Hoffman and Friends, Sat., July 23, 8 p.m., $40. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Fister: W/ Bastard, Sat., July 2, 8 p.m., $10/$12. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Forest Ray: W/ Kitz Row, Sun., July 17, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Funky Butt Brass Band: Fri., July 1, 10 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Gerard Erker: Mon., June 27, 5 p.m.; Fri., July 8, 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Ghalia Volt: Wed., June 22, 8:15 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.Godspeed! You Black Emperor: Thu., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $35-$40. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Grandel Summer Jazz Fest: W/ Soul Cafe, Janet Evra, Ptah Williams, Jay Oliver, Bach to the Future, Sat., July 9, 7 p.m., $20. Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow: Sun., July 17, 7 p.m., $22. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Hillary Fitz: Sat., July 9, 10 p.m., TBA. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Hooveriii: W/ Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band, Tue., Aug. 23, 8 p.m., $10/$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Horse Jumper Of Love: W/ Babehoven, Sadurn, Thu., Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m., $15/$18. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Hot Swing Jazz Brunch with Miss Jubilee and the Yas Yas Boys: Sun., June 19, 11:30 a.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.Hulder: W/ Devil Master, Extinctionism, Skeleton, Sun., July 17, 8 p.m., $18. The Ready Room, 4140 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.HYFY: Sat., June 18, 10 p.m., $10. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Jason Garms: Sun., July 24, 2 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Jazz Brunch with Special Guest Sweetie & the Toothaches: Sun., June 26, 11:30 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.J.D. Hughes: Sun., July 3, 2 p.m.; Tue., July 12, 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Jukebox the Ghost: W/ Corook, Wed., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $25-$28. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.KennyHoopla: W/ Nothing, Nowhere, Groupthink, Sat., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $30/$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Kevin Buckley: Fri., June 17, 4 p.m.; Fri., July 15, 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Kurt Reeder Organ Trio featuring Jose Gobbo Jr.: Sat., June 18, 10 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.Lawn: W/ Pealds, Hennen, Fri., July 22, 7:30 p.m., $7-$10. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.Lliam Christy and Jon Oliver Knight aka The Reventones: Thu., June 23, 7:30 p.m., $20/$25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Mads and Co: W/ Humans and Strangers, The Hangovers, Sat., June 18, 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Mariner 5: Fri., June 17, 8:15 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.Mary Gauthier: W/ Jaimee Harris, Fri., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Matt Cox: Sat., June 18, 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644. Matt Maeson: Sun., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $23-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Methadones: W/ Dan Vapid and the Cheats, Sat., July 2, 8 p.m., $18. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Miss May I: Thu., Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m., $22-$50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.MO ECHO Brass Band featuring Andrew Zheng: Fri., June 24, 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.Monuments: W/ Essenger, Sammy Boller, Tue., Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m., $18. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Napalm Readers: W/ Prunes, Augmented Hearts, Wed., July 6, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Nequient: W/ Bangladeafy, Swamp Lion, Hot Corpse, Sun., July 10, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Of Montreal: W/ Locate S,1, Fri., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $21. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Panic! At the Disco: Sun., Oct. 9, 7 p.m., $26.50-$126.50. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.Paul Thorn: Thu., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $25-$35. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Phoenix: Thu., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $60-$70. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Poncé: Fri., June 17, 10 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.Press Play Concert Series: W/ Monica, Tono Da Poet, Buddy Luv, Darius Bradford, Sun., July 31, 5 p.m., $50. Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-345-9481.The Queers: Sun., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Red Fang: Sun., Aug. 7, 7 p.m., $20. The Ready Room, 4140 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Ross Hollow Band: Thu., June 23, 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.Sacrifice the Sacred: W/ Elusive Darkness, Atlas On Fire, Roseshands, Fri., June 17, 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Saint Boogie Brass Band: Fri., July 29, 10 p.m., $10. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Sam Price and the True Believers: Thu., July 28, 9 p.m., TBA. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Saturday Brunch with Joel Gragg: Sat., June 25, noon, free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.Scarface: Sat., July 23, 7 p.m., $30-$40. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Soulard Blues Band: Mon., June 20, 9 p.m.; Mon., June 27, 9 p.m.; Mon., July 4, 9 p.m.; Mon., July 11, 9 p.m.; Mon., July 18, 9 p.m.; Mon., July 25, 9 p.m.; Mon., Aug. 1, 9 p.m.; Mon., Aug. 8, 9 p.m., $5. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Spider Gang: Tue., Aug. 9, 7 p.m., $25-$49.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Steve Bauer and Matt Rudolph: Tue., July 5, 9 p.m.; Tue., Aug. 2, 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Steve Reeb: Tue., June 21, 5 p.m.; Fri., July 1, 4 p.m.; Wed., July 13, 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Steven Woolley: Thu., June 23, 5 p.m.; Tue., July 19, 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Sueco: W/ Killboy, Fri., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Sungazer: W/ Wednesday night Titans, Sat., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Supercrush: W/ Choir Vandals, Yuppy, Squint, Fri., July 8, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Telekinetic Yeti: W/ White Hills, Dibiase, Fri., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.The Factory Inaugural Brewfest: Brewski Fix on Route 66: Sat., July 30, noon, $50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Tim & Lisa from Uncle Albert: Thu., June 16, 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.Tiny Moving Parts: W/ This Wild Life, In Her Own Words, Wed., June 29, 7:30 p.m., $22. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.The Toasters: W/ Boomtown United, Orangetree, Sun., Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m., $18. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.We Don't Play Walk - A Tribute to Pantera: W/ Empire - a tribute to Rage Against the Machine, Buy Her Candy. Birds of Squalor, Fri., June 24, 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Weasel Walter and the St. Louis Ensemble: W/ Janet Xmas, Bitchfit, Sun., June 19, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Why Don't We: Tue., Sept. 13, 7 p.m., $44.95-$249.95. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.William Elliott Whitmore: W/ The Local Honeys, Sat., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $17. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Worn: W/ The Runts, Prevention, Direct Measure, Squint, Secret Shame, Wed., June 29, 6:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.