Newly Announced: Descendents, Russian Circles, Built to Spill, Giveon and More

Wed, Jun 22, 2022 at 1:06 pm

click to enlarge Chicago-based instrumental post-metal act Russian Circles will come to St. Louis on Thursday, October 27. - VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
Chicago-based instrumental post-metal act Russian Circles will come to St. Louis on Thursday, October 27.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! Click through and start planning ahead. And as always, here's your obligatory COVID safety warning: Be sure to check with the venues before you make plans to head to any of these shows, as the virus is still circulating and safety measures vary from venue to venue.

Attic Music Bar 1 Year Anniversary: Sat., July 16, noon, $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.

Boogie Chyld: Sat., July 9, 7 p.m., free. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.

Built to Spill: Mon., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $30. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Charlie Berry Project: W/ the Maness Brothers, Sun., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Clownvis: Fri., July 15, 9 p.m., $20.50-$50.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Conan Gray: Mon., Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m., $34.50-$54.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Descendents: W/ H20, Surfbort, Tue., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $40-$45. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Dreadnought: W/ Path of Might, Blackwell, Nest, Mon., Aug. 1, 8 p.m., $10-$12. The Ready Room, 4140 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Garcia Peoples: Sat., July 30, 8 p.m., $15. The Ready Room, 4140 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Gene Jackson's Power Play: Fri., July 1, 6:30 p.m., free. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.

Giveon: W/ Jenevieve, Rimon, Fri., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $35-$75. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Goodbye June: Fri., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Hannah Wicklund: Wed., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Hulder: W/ Devil Master, Skeleton, Extinctionism, Sun., July 17, 8 p.m., $18. The Ready Room, 4140 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

In Flames: W/ Fit for an Autopsy, Tue., Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m., TBA. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

The Intrusion: W/ Guilty Pleasures, the Backup Singers, Fri., July 22, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Jamboree Monday: W/ Leon Lamont, Pretty Dope Mike, Mon., June 27, 7 p.m., free. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.

Jimi Goldsmith: Sat., July 2, 6 p.m., free. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.

Justin Jagler & The Evergreens: Sat., June 25, 6 p.m., free. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.

KBong & Kohnny Cosmic: Tue., Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m., $15-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Leftover Salmon: W/ One Way Traffic, Fri., Sept. 16, 7 p.m., $27.50. The Ready Room, 4140 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Marty D. Spikener's On Call Band: Fri., June 24, 5:30 p.m., free. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.

Melt: Mon., Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m., $18. The Ready Room, 4140 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Patrick Clark Band: Sat., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $8. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Perfume: W/ Shroud, Reaver, Wed., July 13, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

Peter Mayer Night 1: Wed., Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m., $28-$35. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Peter Mayer Night 2: Thu., Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m., $28-$35. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Porkchop Express: W/ Justin Jagler, Fri., July 8, 6:30 p.m., free. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.

Punk Rock Pig Roast: W/ The Haddonfields, PFR, Holy HandGrenades, Break Mouth Annie, Pleasure Center, The Stars Go Out, Dick Buttry and His South City Allstars, Grave Neighbors, Darling Skye, Sat., June 25, noon, $15. South Broadway Athletic Club, 2301 S. Seventh St., St. Louis, 314-776-4833.

RFT Art A'Fair: Thu., June 23, 7 p.m., $20. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee St, St. Louis.

Rod, Marty, & Company: Thu., June 23, 7:30 p.m., free. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.

Russian Circles: Thu., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $22. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Ryan Adams: Mon., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $49.50-$89.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

School of Rock: Sun., Aug. 28, 2 p.m., free. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

School Of Rock On Tour: Thu., July 14, 6 p.m., $9. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Scout Gillett: W/ Punk Lady Apple, Inches from Glory, Mon., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

Secret Walls: Tue., Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m., $25-$99. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Superfun Yeah Yeah Rocketship: W/ The Legendary Tiger Rider, Ricki Marvel, Zantigo, Fri., July 29, 7:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

Taylor Fest: Sat., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $17-$50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

This Is Casually Happening: A Comedy Showcase: W/ Rafe Williams, Kenny Kinds, Jimmy Day, Mollie Amburgey, Wed., July 27, 7 p.m., $10. The Golden Hoosier, 3707 S Kingshighway Blvd, Saint Louis, (314) 354-8044.

Too Many Zooz: W/ Yam Yam, Tue., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $23. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Torchlight Parade: Fri., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Trampled By Turtles: Fri., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Van Orman & Helwin: Sat., July 23, 8 p.m., $15. The Focal Point, 2720 Sutton Blvd., Maplewood, 314-560-2778.

Vista Kicks: Fri., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $17. The Ready Room, 4140 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Wheatus: W/ Fat Tony, Tue., Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m., $20. The Ready Room, 4140 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Whitney: Sun., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $34.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

A Wilhelm Scream: Tue., Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m., $18. The Ready Room, 4140 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Music Slideshows

Record Store Day at Euclid Records [PHOTOS]

The Record Store Day 2022 Drops Party at Euclid Records [PHOTOS]
Broadway Oyster Bar's Crab Fest Was Rockin' [PHOTOS]

Broadway Oyster Bar's Crab Fest Was Rockin' [PHOTOS]
Crowds Turned Out for STL Fest at the Big Top at Grand Center [PHOTOS]

Crowds Turned Out for STL Fest at the Big Top at Grand Center [PHOTOS]
Lo-Fi Cherokee 2022 Marks 10 Years of the Music Video Festival [PHOTOS]

Lo-Fi Cherokee 2022 Marks 10 Years of the Music Video Festival [PHOTOS]

