Now Many TikTokers Are Breaking Into Nelly's Abandoned Wildwood Mansion

A YouTube urban explorer seems to have spawned a wave of copycats

By on Tue, Feb 20, 2024 at 6:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Nelly's abandoned mansion has been owned by a church group since 2021. - Realtor.com
Realtor.com
Nelly's abandoned mansion has been owned by a church group since 2021.
Earlier this month, a YouTube explorer with a big following put Nelly's abandoned mansion in Wildwood on blast — and now TikTok is full of copycats making their own visits.

So many would-be suburban explorers are visiting the empty mansion, in fact, that a recent TikTok video captures one set of trespassers running into another. While the place may have no permanent residents, it's increasingly hard to call it "abandoned" with so many people coming and going.

The 10,000-square-foot mansion, previously owned by pop star Nelly, was purchased by the Kingdom of God Global Church in September 2021. The church also owns a $2.1 million mansion in Chesterfield, which has been subject to complaints that it was running an unlicensed drug and alcohol rehab facility on site. The church's ambitions are such that it recently contemplated buying a former Boeing campus in Florissant.

But so far, the Wildwood property seems to be sitting empty — and, judging by some recent TikTok videos, its condition is steadily worsening. One recent video shows liquor bottles and trash carelessly strewn about; a book called Witchcraft in the Pews lies abandoned on the kitchen floor. (For the record, the book is not how-to guide; it's an expose of how the occult has "infiltrated the Christian church!" The exclamation point is theirs.)

"When I first saw the inside of this huge mansion, I got a little sad, realizing no one in two decades had ever gotten to enjoy the stunning panoramic views this house has to offer," one TikTok videographer explains on a recent visit. "It seems like it's just a waste." Well, not exactly no one. And what waste? Where else would our local would-be TikTok stars go to make content??

Sergeant Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police, says the mansion has spurred just one additional call for service since the one we previously reported on in January. This one took place at 11:20 p.m. on February 10, when police received a call alleging "suspicious activity" on site.

"The call for service notes stated that groups of juveniles had been inside the residence," Panus tells us by email. "Officers responded and located several doors to be unlocked. A keyholder/emergency contact for the residence did respond and stated nothing appeared to be broken but it did appear individuals had been inside the residence."

Interestingly, one of the TikTok videos shows the trespassers finding an alarm system — and suggesting in their video that it was actually on and went off. Did that actually happen, or was it just a dramatic effect? It's unclear from watching the TikTok version, but with so many recent visits, you'd have to think the church would be ready to invest in arming the system.

You can see photos of the mansion at the time of its purchase in 2021 below.

Related
Nelly's former mansion sold in 2021, but no one seems to have moved in yet.

YouTuber Finds Nelly's Wildwood Mansion Is Still Abandoned: An alleged cult brought the 10,000-square-foot mansion in 2021, but no one seems to have moved in

Related
Alleged Cult that Bought Nelly's House Eyes 284-Acre Boeing Campus

Alleged Cult that Bought Nelly's House Eyes 284-Acre Boeing Campus: The Kingdom of God Global Church is trying to buy the St. Louis property that comes with a hotel, classrooms and other amenities

Slideshow

UPDATE: Nelly's Crumbling Mansion in St. Louis Has Finally Been Sold [PHOTOS]

UPDATE: Nelly's Crumbling Mansion in St. Louis Has Finally Been Sold [PHOTOS]
25 slides
UPDATE: Nelly's Crumbling Mansion in St. Louis Has Finally Been Sold [PHOTOS] UPDATE: Nelly's Crumbling Mansion in St. Louis Has Finally Been Sold [PHOTOS] UPDATE: Nelly's Crumbling Mansion in St. Louis Has Finally Been Sold [PHOTOS] UPDATE: Nelly's Crumbling Mansion in St. Louis Has Finally Been Sold [PHOTOS] UPDATE: Nelly's Crumbling Mansion in St. Louis Has Finally Been Sold [PHOTOS] UPDATE: Nelly's Crumbling Mansion in St. Louis Has Finally Been Sold [PHOTOS]
Click to View 25 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more Music News & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

KSHE's John Ulett Is Ready to Take the Hotseat at the Sheldon

By Steve Leftridge

John Ulett maintains a torrid pace, DJing on KSHE and never missing a turn on the Cardinals’ public address mic.

KDHX Has Lost Nearly One-Third of Its Donors, But All Is A-OK

By Daniel Hill

KDHX Has Lost Nearly One-Third of Its Donors, But All Is A-OK

Drake Tells a Fan at His St. Louis Show He'll Pay for Their Surgery

By Sarah Fenske

Drake isn't just a rapper; he's also an altruist.

YouTuber Finds Nelly's Wildwood Mansion Is Still Abandoned

By Sarah Fenske

Nelly's former mansion sold in 2021, but no one seems to have moved in yet.

Also in Music

Rising Star Hailey Whitters Brought Country Charm to the Old Rock House

By Steve Leftridge

Hailey Whitters expertly worked the crowd at the Old Rock House on February 15, 2024.

Digital Issue

February 14, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us