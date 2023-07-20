St. Louis Burger Week - Get the App + Feast!

Rapper Sexyy Red Blasted for St. Louis High School Performance

Don't ask Sexyy Red to be anything other than Sexyy Red

By on Thu, Jul 20, 2023 at 9:53 am

click to enlarge Sexyy Red.
Screenshot
Sexyy Red knows what she's about.
St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red has taken heat for her appearance at a high school in St. Louis.

The 25-year-old artist is from St. Louis and best-known for her hit "Pound Town," which, like most of the rapper's songs, details her sexual exploits with wildly lewd and catchy lyrics. So some people were shocked when Sexyy Red was asked to perform at a high school in St. Louis.

From the looks of the school's gym, we believe Sexyy Red performed at Hazelwood Central High School. School officials have yet to respond to our emails seeking confirmation.

Sexyy Red shared a video of her entranced on Twitter and captioned it: "What school should I go to next it's been a minute!" The video showed the rapper throwing up her middle fingers as she entered the school's gym. Students screamed as she walked inside and ran to swarm the rapper. 
Commenters on Twitter were quick to criticize Sexyy Red for performing her song for students. "So nobody gon ask why the first thing she do when she walk in is flop off a bunch of children," @I_Am_BigCee commented.

"We love u niece but no school unless it's college. Your songs are not for school kids," wrote @taylorstaxxx.

Sexyy Red later defended her performance in a Tweet, saying it was all for charity. 
"Y'all do know I went there to give the boys money for they haircuts and girls bundles for prom week cause I remember when I needed help with my prom stuff," the rapper wrote.

Whatever criticism Sexyy Red has drawn for this, it is surely just a blip on the rapper's seemingly steady rise. In recent months, she's collaborated with the likes of Nicki Minaj and received recognition from Cardi B and Post Malone. Drake recently called Sexyy Red his "rightful wife."

Related
Sexyy Red.

Nicki Minaj Collabs With St. Louis Rapper Sexyy Red: Minaj contributed a verse to Sexyy Red's viral hit "Pound Town"


Editor's note: We updated this post a few hours after publication to include information about the likely high school and our attempts to reach them for comment.

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
