click to enlarge VIA LESSER MATTERS Foxing tops a stellar all-local lineup at Delmar Hall on Friday, December 2.

Foxing w/ Thor Axe, The Mall, Shinra Knives

7 p.m. Friday, December 2. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard. $20 to $25. 314-726-6161.

It's hard to believe that more than 10 years have passed since Riverfront Times named Foxing the "Best New Band" in St. Louis. We could claim clairvoyance on the matter, but Foxing has felt exceptional from day one, even before the group's inevitable transition from basement shows to big stages at large-scale festivals. While the band's 2013 record The Albatross should be considered a lynchpin in the music industry's most recent emo revival, each subsequent release by Foxing has offered a further exploration of distinct and immersive songcraft. Last year's Draw Down the Moon was an aural achievement packed with lush and deliberate layers, which made for an experiential listen akin to actually seeing the group perform live. Still, there's no substitute for watching singer Conor Murphy turn himself inside-out onstage while the rest of the band basks in the sensory overload of audio-reactive video projections. This night kicks off a week-long tour that carries Foxing from the Midwest to the East Coast, where the hometown heroes will open a pair of shows in support of Taking Back Sunday.

Best In Class: Fresh off the release of debut album Solar Rips earlier this year, triumphant metal outfit Thor Axe stands out on a massive locals-only lineup that truly befits the term "all killer, no filler." And speaking of our annual Best Of awards, this year's iteration named Shinra Knives' debut effort In Grief as the Best Album of 2022 while the Mall was awarded Best Local Artist. Whether your finger is on the pulse or you like to keep an ear to the ground, this show might have the strongest lineup of local music these past 12 months.

—Joseph Hess

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP Water From Your Eyes.

8 p.m. Saturday, December 3. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue. $15 to $18. 314-498-6989.



Water From Your Eyes plays hopscotch on a chalk-line set of squares that each represent a different approach to songwriting. Bedroom pop and no-wave are rarely seen hand in hand, yet the Brooklyn-based art rock outfit offers a canvas of contrasting sounds that seamlessly blend and fill the space with joyous noise. Last year's

bobs and weaves between droning kraut rock, wispy ballads and poetry in a way that feels both soft and loud, as if the band is playing right up against the listener's ear. That's not to say Water From Your Eyes is purposefully jarring, but when songs alternate between minimalism and a full-on wall of sound, any sudden jump in volume comes across as a heavy-handed punch to the gut — complete with aftercare, of course. Although Water From Your Eyes is typically a duo, singer Rachel Brown and multi-instrumentalist Nate Amos often expand to a trio to flesh out their diverse and nomadic compositions. Brown lyrically swivels from singing to spoken word while staying in lockstep with Amos' wiry, melodic riffs, and the pair make use of repetition to build and subsequently subvert expectations. The kind of band that shows up wearing sunglasses at night, Water From Your Eyes goes beyond "playing" music by having the kind of fun on stage that quickly spreads to all in attendance.



While Water From Your Eyes is no doubt reason enough to hit up Off Broadway on a Saturday night, Philly art rock powerhouse Palm is technically the headlining act. The band's new album,

, offers a pulverizing set of songs that traverses darker territory than previous studio efforts. Palm and Water From Your Eyes come to St. Louis as part of a three-week tour of North America that sees the pair traveling through the United States to Canada and back.

—Joseph Hess

THURSDAY DECEMBER 1

-Andy Coco's NOLA Funk and R&B Revue: 9:30 p.m., $10. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Armchair Boogie: w/ Fireside Collective, One Way Traffic 8 p.m., $20-$25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

-Bendigo Fletcher: 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

-Billy Barnett Band: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Butch Moore: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Celebrating Music Education in the Ville: 5:30 p.m., free. Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, 314-746-4599.

-A Charlie Brown Christmas: 6:30 p.m., $37-$77. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.

-Daryl Hall and the Daryl's House Band: 7:30 p.m., $36.50-$166.50. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.

-Drea Vocalz: 6:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

-Frank Vignola: Tribute To Mel Bay: 6:30 p.m., $40-$50. Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., St. Louis, 314-707-1134.

-Joe Pastor Trio: noon, $15-$20. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.

-King Friday: 10 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Marty Spikener's On Call Band: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.

-Stoney LaRue: 8 p.m., $20. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.

-The Travelin’ McCourys: w/ Vince Herman 8 p.m., $35/$40. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.



FRIDAY DECEMBER 2

-93.7 The Bull's Santa Jam: 7:30 p.m., $39-$193. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.

-Alexis Cole: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

-Be Our Guest! Disney DJ Dance Party: 8 p.m., $20-$40. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

-The Bel Airs: 10 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Billy the Kid: 7 p.m., $7. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.

-Courtney Marie Andrews: 8 p.m., $17. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

-Foxing: w/ the Mall, Shinra Knives, Thor Axe 7 p.m., $20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-FrostByte: 8 p.m., $20. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, N/A.

-J.D. Hughes & the Fuze: 10 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Modern Color: w/ Soft Blue Shimmer, Mofie 6:30 p.m., $15-$18. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Murder City Players: 8 p.m., $12-$16. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.

-Noah Thompson & HunterGirl: 8 p.m., $25. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.

-Phillipalooza 2022 Day One: w/ One Way Traffic, Mom's Kitchen, The Scandaleros, The Service, Stone Sugar Shakedown, Emily Wallace 6:30 p.m., $15-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

-Skeet Rodgers & Inner City Blues Band: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Slapshot STL: 5 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.

-Spirit of the Season: 7 p.m., free. Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 Touhill Cir, St. Louis, 310-210-8779.

-Steep Canyon Rangers: 8 p.m., $40-$50. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.

-STL Showcase: w/ Stormrazor, Euphoria, Beaser, Dead Birds Can Fly 8 p.m., $5-$8. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.



SATURDAY DECEMBER 3

-12th Annual Brothers Lazaroff Hanukkah Hullabaloo: 7 p.m., $18-$50. Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.

-33 on the Needle: w/ Daughters of Saint Crispin, Hideous Gentlemen 8 p.m., $10. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton, 618-462-5222.

-All Roostered Up: noon, $10. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-At My Worst: w/ Dead Birds Can Fly, Videotape, Brave New World 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

-Brett Eldredge: 8 p.m., $26.75-$96.75. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.

-Dhoruba Collective: 11 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-The Gaither Vocal Band Christmas: 6 p.m., $24-$65. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.

-HUBB & The Heavy Hearts: 5 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis.

-Jason Cooper & The Coop DeVilles: 3 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Love Jones “The Band”: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Palm: 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

-Phillipalooza 2022 Day Two: w/ Funky Butt Brass Band, Madahoochi, Sean Canan's Voodoo Players, Alligator Wine, Cree Rider, Chris Shephard Band 6:30 p.m., $15-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

-Roger Schmelzer: 6:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

-Saint Boogie Brass Band Ugly Christmas Party: 10 p.m., $10. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Steve Pecaro's SRV Tribute: w/ the Tony Campanella Band 8 p.m., $20-$25. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Superfun Holiday Toy Drive Variety Show Spectacular: 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

-The Wild Feathers: w/ Michigan Rattlers 8 p.m., $25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.



SUNDAY DECEMBER 4

-Brock Walker & Friends: 3 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Eric Lysaght: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Foals: 8 p.m., $35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Harry Connick Jr.: 7 p.m., $46-$162. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.

-Lightwire Theater: A Very Electric Christmas: 3 p.m., $10-$25. Lindenwood University's J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts, 2300 W. Clay St., St. Charles, 636-949-4433.

-Pop’s Local Showcase: w/ Holding Ground, Mental Fixation, Atlas On Fire, The Intrusion, Breezy Point 7 p.m., $5-$8. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

-Stompbox and the Mixtapes: 3 p.m., free. Columbia City Saloon, 1101 Valmeyer Road, Columbia, 618-281-6410.

-Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas: 2:30 p.m., $20-$40. Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.

-The Usual Suspects: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.



MONDAY DECEMBER 5

-Alex Ruwe: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Falling In Reverse: 7 p.m., $42.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $5. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Third Sight Band: 8 p.m., $10. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Wet Leg: 8 p.m., $25-$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.



TUESDAY DECEMBER 6

-105.7 The Point Presents A Toast To Jeff: w/ The Rizzuto Show & Friends 7 p.m., $35-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Chris Shepherd Band: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Steve Bauer & Matt Rudolf: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Tim Schall: 10 a.m., $20-$23. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.

-Whitney: w/ Squirrel Flower 8 p.m., $34.50/$40. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.



WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 7

-Big Rich McDonough & The Rhythm Renegades: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Bob Moses: 8 p.m., $29.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Cole Chaney: 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

-Jason Boland & the Stragglers: 8 p.m., $20/$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

-A Kat Edmonson Christmas: 7:30 p.m., $25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

-Machine Girl: 7:30 p.m., $28-$49.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

-Rainbow Kitten Surprise: w/ Twen 7:30 p.m., $46. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

-Tim Schall: 10 a.m., $20-$23. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.

-Voodoo Phish: 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Wednesday Night Jazz Jam: 6 p.m., free. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.