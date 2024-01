click to enlarge ERIC NEMENS The Funky Butt Brass Band will join the Saint Boogie Brass Band and Red & Black Brass Band for this year's Brass Band Blowout at the Golden Record.

7 p.m. Saturday, February 3. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street. $15 to $20.

Excited for Mardi Gras season yet? Of course you are. After all, what could be more thrilling than facing down an unwashed horde of drunken St. Louisans reduced intellectually to their basest instincts and lurching through the streets of Soulard in a self-induced stupor, soaking every surface that stands in their way with tepid piss and lukewarm beer such that the two become inexorably intertwined in your mind and olfactory receptors? If that's your idea of a good time, we're confident you already know where you need to be next weekend, and we wish you all the best.

But for the rest of you, might we point you to this Saturday's celebrations on Cherokee Street for some earlier, more sophisticated revelry? The city's hippest neighborhood kicks off its festivities at 4 p.m. with the Mini Mardi Gras Music Crawl, which sees several local artists performing for free at numerous Cherokee Street businesses including the Hop Shop, Fortune Teller Bar, the Whiskey Ring, Earthbound Beer, Yaquis and 'Ssippi. From there the party moves to the Golden Record for the 2024 Brass Band Blowout, where St. Louis' finest second-line acts — the Funky Butt Brass Band, the Saint Boogie Brass Band and the Red & Black Brass Band — will join forces on stage to create the horniest group of players the bi-state area has ever seen. It's sure to be a high-energy hoot of an event — and unlike other Mardi Gras bashes in town this month, the odds that you drop your phone into a port-a-potty before all is said and done are mercifully low.

Pre-Game: Eager to get the party started early? Head to Earthbound at noon, when the brewery will be celebrating International Gruit Day with its annual Sahti Fest event. Bring a kuksa cup, and you'll even get your first pour of the pre-hops, Middle Ages-era ale on the house.





8:30 p.m. Saturday, February 3. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway. $12 to $15. 314-328-2309.

Since getting its start in 2015, Omaha's Bib has been Nebraska's chief exporter of furious, frantic hardcore that's equal parts grimy, delay-damaged filth and hooky, riff-packed infectiousness. The group's gained a considerable following in the years since it got its start, with a series of releases from venerable Canadian label Deranged Records, which has worked with everyone from Fucked Up to Left for Dead to Siege to Career Suicide, and Maryland tastemaker Pop Wig Records, home of numerous Angel Du$t, Trapped Under Ice and Turnstile releases, among many others. The band's just-released EP, January 26's Biblical, is its first with London's Quality Control HQ label, and it delivers the same in-your-face intensity and churning, demon-summoning breakdowns that fans have come to expect. Saturday's show should be a good one as Bib has longtime ties to the city, having performed a number of shows here over the years, including a memorable set at the 2016 edition of Pü Fest.

First Things First: Opening the show are local favorites the Mall and relative upstarts Volition and Eunix. The latter features guitar work by Chris Eck, who used to be in Bib; its similarly minded brand of evil hardcore made its demo a standout release of 2023.



THURSDAY 1

Andy Coco's NOLA Funk and R&B Revue: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Bob DeBoo Quartet: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

Butch Moore: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Eastsiders Review: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

The Gaslight Squares: 7 p.m., free. Yaqui's on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.

Jazz Is Led: 7:30 p.m., $20-$30. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.



FRIDAY 2

Adam Gaffney: 4 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Alexandra Kay: 8:30 p.m., free. Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-345-9481.

Birds of Squalor: w/ All That's Left, Raze the Alarms, Down Periscope, Broken Blind 7:30 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Caleb McCarroll Sings Joni Mitchell: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

The Hamilton Band: 9 p.m., free. 1860 Saloon, Game Room & Hardshell Cafe, 1860 S. Ninth St., St. Louis, 314-231-1860.

Hunter Peebles: 5 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

Kingdom Brothers: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Last Dance - A Tom Petty Tribute: 6 p.m., $6. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.

Railroad Earth: 8 p.m., $30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Shane Devine: 7 p.m., free. Yaqui's on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story: 8 p.m., $29.50-$64.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Taylor's House Party: 8 p.m., $13-$25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Trippin' Billes: The Dave Matthews Tribute Band: 8 p.m., $15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.



SATURDAY 3

Badfish: A Tribute To Sublime: 8 p.m., $20. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Ben Nordstrom and Steve Neale: 7:30 p.m., $30. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

Ben Osbourne: 7 p.m., free. Yaqui's on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.

Bib: w/ The Mall, Eunix, Volition 8:30 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony: 8 p.m., $40-$99.99. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

The Brass Band Blowout: w/ Funky Butt Brass Band, Saint Boogie Brass Band, Red & Black Brass Band 7 p.m., $15-$20. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, N/A.

Brawsh, Space Quaker, USA Video: 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

Gipsy Social and Black Magic: 7 p.m., free. Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (KPAC), 210 E Monroe Ave, Kirkwood, 314-759-1455.

Nate's Mudpie Hootenanny: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Paul Bonn and the Bluesmen: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

A Sky Full of Stars - The Definitive Coldplay Tribute: 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Synoptic Frequencies 8: w/ Joseph Allred and Kevin Cheli, Adam Gabbert, Elizabeth Mahood Trio 6 p.m., $10. Saint Louis University-Museum of Contemporary Religious Art (MOCRA), 3700 W. Pine Mall, St. Louis, 314-977-7170.

TR3 featuring Tim Reynolds: w/ Birddog 7:30 p.m., $30-$40. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.

Treaty Oak Revival: 8 p.m., $23. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Trixie Delight Trio: 6 p.m., $6. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.

Usa Video Album Release: w/ Space Quaker, Brawsh 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.



SUNDAY 4

Broken Jukebox: 9 p.m., $9. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Cancerslug: w/ Hudai 8 p.m., $15. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Irene Allen & Friends: 7 p.m., free. Yaqui's on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.

John McVey Band: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Sheafor and Simes: 10 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.



MONDAY 5

Natchez Whistle: 8 p.m., free. 1860 Saloon, Game Room & Hardshell Cafe, 1860 S. Ninth St., St. Louis, 314-231-1860.

Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Tim Albert and Stovehandle Dan: w/ Randy 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.



TUESDAY 6

Eagles: w/ Steely Dan 7:30 p.m., $145.50-$495.50. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.

Ethan Leinwand: 7 p.m., free. Yaqui's on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.

Johnny Lit’s Jerry Duty: w/ Blake Gardner & The Farmers 7:30 p.m., $18-$22. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.

Magic City Hippies: w/ the Palms, Josh Fudge 7:30 p.m., $27.61. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Naked Mike: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Steve Bauer and Matt Rudolph: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.



WEDNESDAY 7

Daley: 7:30 p.m., $35-$55. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.

Drew Lance: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Joe Park Trio: 8 p.m., free. Yaqui's on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.

John McVey Band: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Lawrence Fields Trio CD Release: 7:30 p.m., $35-$40. Jazz St. Louis, 3536 Washington Ave, St. Louis, (314) 571-6000.

Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Polish: w/ Flak, Man With Rope, Socket 7 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

Voodoo Bob Marley: 8:30 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.