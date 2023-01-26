The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: January 26 to February 1

click to enlarge ANGELA RICCIARDI Angel Olsen will perform at the Factory this Saturday.

COURTESY PHOTO Time and Pressure will reunite to celebrate the life of its bassist, Blake Fowler.

Stars: They're just like us! In the specific case of singer-songwriter Angel Olsen, that means they were born and raised in St. Louis, attended punk and noise-rock shows at the Creepy Crawl and the Lemp Arts Center as they were growing up, and started a band at 16 with no small influence from No Doubt. The similarities end there, though, as Olsen decamped from her hometown for Chicago and eventually Asheville, North Carolina, all the while sharpening her musical chops and finally emerging as a staggering talent in the indie-rock world, an artistic force whose introspective lyricism and silken vocals have led her to collaborate with such luminaries as Mark Ronson, Sharon Van Etten and Cass McCombs. Olsen’s latest, June’s, sees the folk-rock poet incorporating a hefty dose of country twang into her work, with pedal steel and heartache at the forefront of most of its 10 tracks. It’s an album that vacillates fluidly from joy to sorrow and back again, in keeping with the events of Olsen’s life during the run up to its release, which in 2021 saw both of her adoptive parents pass not long after she came out as gay. The grief and love that she channeled to craft these songs are heart-on-sleeve evident, and the result is easily one of her strongest records to date.Opening the show is Nashville's Erin Rae, an up-and-coming singer-songwriter whose folk-pop stylings have earned her comparisons to Joni Mitchell and Jackson Browne.St. Louis melodic hardcore act Time and Pressure is opening up the pit one last time this weekend for a special reunion in celebration of the life of their bassist Blake Fowler, who died by suicide in November to the shock and dismay of all who knew him. Friends and family remember the 22-year-old as a lover of music and a champion of the local hardcore scene, a kind soul who was quick to connect with people on a deep, emotional level. T&P will be joined by like-minded local acts Direct Measure and Squint, as well as Philadelphia's Chemical Fix and Prevention from Springfield, Illinois — all bands whose members counted themselves as Fowler's friends.“He was a stellar representation of St. Louis hardcore as a whole,” Brennen Wilkinson, vocalist for Squint, says in a recent interview with the. “Accepting, kind, tough, open-minded and selfless. We all miss him very much.” Expect an emotional night of heavy riffs, active pits and catharsis in remembrance of a fallen friend.All proceeds from the show will go to a GoFundMe set up by the members of Time and Pressure to assist his family with funeral expenses. That fundraiser has already brought in $17,000, and any extra money will be donated to Hope for the Day, a non-profit focused on suicide prevention. Give generously.-Butch Moore: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Diesel Island: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.-The Hamilton Band: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-The Ian Buschmann Project: 8 p.m., $15-$20. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.-Karaoke with Shaggy Sounds: 5 p.m., free. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Nick Swardson: 7:30 p.m., $39.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Taylor Pietz and Michael Amoroso: 7 p.m., $10. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Drew Sheafor: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Flying House: w/ Mike Martin & the Sticky Keys, Melissa Russell 7:30 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Ghost Kitchen: 7 p.m., $10. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Jameson Rodgers: 8 p.m., free. Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-345-9481.-Jason Scroggins & Cecil Timmon: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Jay Coast: w/ Umami, Ferriss, Ricky Wolfe, Eric Dontè 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-The Jazz Troubadours: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-Larysa Jane: 9:30 p.m., $20. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.-Mississippi Clean: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Mom's Kitchen: 4 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-My Dear Watson: 7:30 p.m., $20-$45. Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.-Old Capital Square Dance Club: w/ Peter Porcelain 9 p.m., $10-$15. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.-Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder: 8 p.m., $43-$56. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.-Shaelyn Rolf Daydream Single Release Party: 8 p.m., $20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-The Sleepy Rubies: w/ the Adam Maness Trio 7:30 p.m., $22. Jazz St. Louis, 3536 Washington Ave, St. Louis, (314) 571-6000.-William Dafrend: w/ Swamp Lion, A Living Hell, Kilverez 8 p.m., $10. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Aaron Kamm and the One Drops: 10 p.m., $16. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Angel Olsen: 8 p.m., $34.50-$64.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-Bedlam Brothers: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Dan Cummins: 8 p.m., $29-$120. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Electric Avenue: The 80's MTV Experience: 8 p.m., $20-$40. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.-Gateway City Hardcore Presents: A Memorial for Blake Fowler: 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Kendall Davidson Album Release Show: 8 p.m., $20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Lee DeWyze: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-New Found Glory: 8:30 p.m., $37.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Ryan Marquez: 10 p.m., $20. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.-School of Rock: noon, $15. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-The Schwag: 9 p.m., $10. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Synoptic Frequencies 4: Forest Management: w/ Henry Claude/NNN Cook/Damon Smith Trio 6 p.m., $10. Saint Louis University-Museum of Contemporary Religious Art (MOCRA), 3700 W. Pine Mall, St. Louis, 314-977-7170.-Up All Night: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Wil Robinson Vs. Dakota Pagan: 8 p.m., $20. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.-Colt Ball: 2 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Eric Lysaght: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra: 7:30 p.m., $46-$66. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.-Miss Jubilee and the Yas Yas Boys: 11 a.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-Paul Bonn and the Bluesmen: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Andy Coco & Co.: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Monday Night Review with Tim, Danny, and Randy: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-J.D. Hughes: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Monsoon: w/ the Rose Court, Fever Pitch 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Naked Mike: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Drew Lance: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-John McVey Band: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-The St. Louis Steady Grinders: 7 p.m., $10. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Voodoo Phish: 9 p.m., $10. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter