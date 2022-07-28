The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: July 28 to August 3

click to enlarge AUSTIN ROBERTS The Mall will release a new album, Time Vehicle Earth, in October.

The Mall w/ 18andCounting, D.Sablu, Scott Plant, Kong, DJ Sex Nintendo

7:30 p.m. Friday, July 29. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street. $15. No phone.

Following up on the runaway (and international!) success of 2020's Zone, the Mall's upcoming album Time Vehicle Earth promises more of the driving beats, minimalist synths and existential angst for which St. Louis' premier hard-edged minimal wave act is by now well known. Take "Deconstruction," the only track released so far from the project: Singer Mark Plant's half-shouted, reverb-drenched vocals hover over a propulsive beat fueled by sequenced drums and layered '80s synthesizers, delivering equal parts urgency and danceability alongside a set of seriously unsettling lyrics. "There's an illusion we can't break/We lick the windows of our enclosures/Spotting prey," Plant growls as the intricately crafted synths rise to a crescendo, buoyed by skittering hi-hats and haunting pads. Driven by a punk ethos and a DIY mindset, the dichotomy between the legitimately ass-shaking grooves and the dark, often furious subject matter is part of what makes the Mall's sound so fascinatingly effective, and the band plays the resulting tension to devastating — and very deliberate — effect. Or, as Plant put it to RFT in a 2020 interview, "I want it to be pretty. They're still pop songs. I just am mad."

It Takes Two: Formerly a solo project, the Mall now consists of both Plant and relative newcomer Spencer Bible. The pair will take their show on the road following Friday's performance with a 24-date tour on the East Coast from Canada to Florida. The run will be followed up by the release of Time Vehicle Earth in October. The Mall has promised there will be more songs released in the meantime; head to punk.bandcamp.com (no seriously, they got that URL somehow) for all the latest.

—Daniel Hill





click to enlarge VIA TRENT DICKERSON The Lot Goes Local is an excellent intro to the music scene.

The Lot Goes Local w/ Cara Louise, Valencia Rush, Choir Vandals, Holy Posers, Lumet, Michael Franco, Nite Sprites, Mold Gold, the Vanilla Beans, Macaron Afterparty, O[C]

3 p.m. Saturday, July 30. The Lot at The Big Top, 3401 Washington Avenue. $15 to $20. 314-533-0367.

Sure, St. Louis was thought of as "flyover" country at one point in time, but as the past year has shown especially, music lovers living in the river city are spoiled for choices. With national acts frequently hitting the Pageant, the Factory and the Saint Louis Music Park, it's easy to forget that this region is also an incubator for incredible original music. If you're not the type to see local bands on the regular but you are curious about the vibrant music community here in St. Louis, The Lot Goes Local offers a daylong speed run of the scene with a varied lineup that spans multiple genres. This festival comes by way of Jamo Presents, the local music entity behind an ongoing series of concerts that has so far featured the likes of George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic and Stephen Marley, to name a few, at the Lot at the Big Top. On this night, the spotlight will be turned toward 11 of St. Louis' most exciting bands for a marathon of local music inside a giant circus tent — all hosted by the Shitshow sketch-comedy crew. With an area dedicated to yard games and a market for local vendors, it's hard to think of a better (and still family friendly) introduction to the music scene.

From the Start: Wondering where to begin with the long list of performers on the lineup? We suggest looking up Holy Posers, an exceptional genre-hopping group led by songwriter Trent Dickerson — the very person responsible for helping bring together this all-star cast of hometown heroes.

—Joseph Hess





click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP Synoptic Frequenies 2 will feature renowned artist Laraaji.

Synoptic Frequencies 2 w/ Laraaji, Aria Thomé

7 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue. $15. 314-352-8050.

The public response and turnout for the first edition of Synoptic Frequencies was proof positive of curator Fitz Hartwig and the Distant Bloom music collective's vision for experimental music in sacred spaces. Now, exactly three months later, Hartwig and Co. return to the serene sound environment of the Gethsemane Lutheran Church with world-renowned ambient artist Laraaji, who is considered a pioneer of new-age music. His nearly five-decade tenure as an experimental musician includes more than 50 releases — most notably a collaboration with Brian Eno in 1980 titled Ambient 3: Day of Radiance. The story goes that Laraaji had converted his zither into an electronic instrument, and he met Eno while busking on the streets of New York. While that's a stirring origin story, Laraaji's recent work has rightfully brought him accolades and attention from a wide range of media outlets, from NPR to the Washington Post to Vogue. From his emphasis on calming and serene sounds to his penchant for almost always wearing the color orange, Laraaji has left an indelible impression on the landscape of electronic music in the United States.

Don't Forget the Fine Print: While the first event in the Synoptic Frequencies series was free, prospective concertgoers will have to throw down $15 for entry to this show. But, all things considered, that's a bargain for the world-class musicianship on display.

—Joseph Hess

