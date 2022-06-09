The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: June 9 to 15

click to enlarge VIA PAVEMENT PR Nineties rock mainstay Cracker will close out the final day of Twangfest this Saturday.



The week ahead offers a number of landmark music events in the river city as Jazz St. Louis continues its belated 25-year anniversary with the JSL @ 25 show series, which includes singer and saxophonist Grace Kelly alongside other contemporary jazz greats. The last three days of Twangfest are sure to pack Off Broadway on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with Ha Ha Tonka, the Jawhawks and Cracker all headlining their respective nights. And whether you’re looking for old-school R&B or you like to mix a little punk in with your dance music, St. Louis offers up an unbeatable lineup for music all week long. With COVID-19 back on the rise you’ll want to keep your mask on hand, as some venues will once again require that you wear one upon entry. As is the trend in recent months, you’ll also want to keep an eye on the venue’s website as precautions will vary from show to show. Above all, be safe, stay vigilant and have fun!



Twangfest 24 Nights 2-4

8 p.m. Thursday, June 9 through Saturday, June 11. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue. $25 to $200. 314-498-6989.

Twangfest's 24th edition (and first after a two-year COVID-related absence) proceeds apace this week after kicking off Wednesday with a performance by Katie Pruitt. Thursday's show features long-time St. Louis favorite and Twangfest veteran Ha Ha Tonka (yes, it's named after Ha Ha Tonka State Park), a band that traces its beginnings back to Springfield, Missouri. Also on deck is honky-tonk band Yard Eagle and Nashville singer-songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan. Then on Friday, country-rock band the Jayhawks joins local indie-folk and Americana act Prairie Rehab, as well as Chicago's Steve Dawson and the Lucid Dreams. The festival goes out with a bang on Saturday, bringing celebrated rock band Cracker to Off Broadway's stage, with support from St. Louis blues artist Little Dylan and Memphis soul-blues-rock-&-roller John Paul Keith.

The Fine Print: All shows are all ages, with each starting at 8 p.m. Single night tickets begin at $25 but can cost more; there's also a general admission package for $175 that includes a four-night pass, an official T-shirt, poster and invitation to a house concert put on by Cracker. A VIP balcony seating version of this package can be bought for $200. Purchase single night tickets at offbroadwaystl.com and a limited number of four-night passes from Twangfest's online store.

—Jenna Jones

click to enlarge PROMO PHOTO VIA ARTIST WEBSITE Self-proclaimed “prince of sophisticated soul” Will Downing will deliver classic R&B at the Factory on Saturday.

Will Downing

8 p.m. Saturday, June 11. The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield. $59.50 to $119.50. 314-423-8500.

"I ain't gonna stop till the cats get dropped," says Will Downing in a promo video for his most recent record Sophisticated Soul, yet another seminal work from the classic R&B artist. At this point Downing has walked the walk with a prolific body of work that spans 25 full-length records and more than 300 credits as a vocalist, songwriter, instrumentalist and producer. Since 1988 he's worked with the likes of Mariah Carey, Billy Joel and even Billy Ocean — that means decades of collaborations both on and off-stage, and that's saying nothing of the man's own chart-busting hits throughout the early '90s. The Grammy award winning singer's delectable voice can be heard every week on The Wind Down, a weekly radio show hosted on Downing's SoundCloud page that mixes the R&B and soul of yesteryear with hungry, up-and-coming artists that might not be as familiar to mainstream audiences. The self-proclaimed "prince of sophisticated soul" doesn't tour in the traditional sense of going from town to town in a mad dash; instead, Downing prefers to do roughly one show a week, and St. Louis is one of the lucky few cities that he'll visit in 2022.

A Man of Many Hats: In addition to his prolific work in the music world, Downing is an avid photographer, and in 2005 he shared that side of himself with the release of Unveiled Series I. Still widely available, this art book features paintings, sculpture, collage and mixed media by eight African-American artists, including Downing's own photography. What can't this man do?

—Joseph Hess

click to enlarge VIA KNITTING FACTORY MGMT Disco-punk act !!! performs at Old Rock House Tuesday in support of May's Let It Be Blue.

!!! w/ Jesus Christ Supercar

8 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. Old Rock House, 1200 South Seventh Street. $22 to $25. 314-588-0505.

!!!'s music video for recent single "Panama Canal" shows the band recklessly running through the streets with a giant pair of scissors. Is this imagery meant to relay some kind of philosophic metaphor about the state of the world today? More than likely no, since !!! (pronounced Chk Chk Chk if you didn't know by now) tends to mix its messaging with a sense of surrealism. While some might scoff at the band's deliberate mash-up of disco and punk, the whimsy that results from this stylistic collision has garnered critical acclaim ever since !!!'s debut in 2000, and the general vibe has rightfully matured from there. In May the band celebrated the release of its ninth studio record Let It Be Blue on the London-based Warp, a record label that typically specializes in electronic music, with a roster that also includes Brian Eno, Flying Lotus and Yves Tumor, among others. It's fitting, then, that St. Louis' own flag-bearers of fuzzy disco-rock Jesus Christ Supercar will open the show with its own glamorous mish-mash of genres.

Wholesome Content: "Panama Canal" features vocals by nine-year-old singer Lupe Cohen, who first sang with the band on its 2017 album Shake the Shudder. Her voice punctuates !!!'s signature vocal melodies with a playful charm that we hope to hear again on future releases.

—Joseph Hess

-Bleary Eyed: w/ Boilerplate, Scalawag, Hennen 9 p.m., $5-$10. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.-Bob "Bumblebee" Kamoske: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-Brother Moses: 8 p.m., $12/$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Gored Embrace: w/ Mutilation Barbecue, Hanging Fortress, Gates to Hell 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Ivas John Band: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-J.W. Jones Band: 10 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Kyle Smith: w/ Rebel Shakedown, Free Champagne 8 p.m., $16. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Laila Biali: 7:30-11:59 p.m., $20.00. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-McKinley James: 8 p.m., $12/$15. The Old Rock House, 1200 South Seventh St., St. Louis.-Mikey Lanini: 6 p.m., free. Copperfire, 200 E Main St, Belleville, (618)235_5010.-Mom's Kitchen: 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Nothing More: w/ Atreyu, Eva Under Fire 6:30 p.m., $38.25/$42.25. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Pierce Crask: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Super Bomb: w/ Fluorescent, Weed Tuth 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Twangfest 24 Night 2: Ha Ha Tonka: w/ Aaron Lee Tasjan, Yard Eagle 8 p.m., $25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Whiskey Myers: 6:30 p.m., $29.50-$69.50. Centene Community Ice Center, 750 Casino Center Dr, Maryland Heights.-Alligator Wine: 10 p.m., $10. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Harmony Grits: 8 p.m., free. Copperfire, 200 E Main St, Belleville, (618)235_5010.-Jim Manley Jazz Group: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Lobby Boxer: w/ Tidal Volume, Poster Logic 8 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Love Jones "The Band": 11 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Mister Malone: w/ Backup Singer, Away From Reason, Artificial Light 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Nowhere: w/ Pagan Athletes, Lil Smokie 8 p.m., $5-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-PUP: w/ Angel Du$t, Oceanator 8 p.m., $25/$28. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Stone Hen: w/ Sunwyrm 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-THAT PURPLE STUFF: A Royal DJ Tribute to Prince: 8 p.m., $10-$15. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Twangfest 24 Night 3: The Jayhawks: w/ Steve Dawson & the Lucid Dreams, Prairie Rehab 8 p.m., $40/$45. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Wallows - Tell Me That It's Over Tour: 8 p.m., $34.50-$49.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-The Blues Is Alright: w/ Ms. Robbie, Latimore 8 p.m., $40-$50. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.-Brock Walker and Friends: 3 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Burnin Bridges: 7 p.m., free. Copperfire, 200 E Main St, Belleville, (618)235_5010.-Clint Coley: 8 p.m., $20/$25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Current Groove featuring Kyle Nicolson: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-Family Medicine: w/ Direct Measure, Mindclot, The Flu Season 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Fleetwood and Family: w/ Skye Pollard, Family Holler 10 p.m., TBA. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Gary Gulman: 8 p.m., $25-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Guilty Pleasures: w/ Roses Hands, Where's the Rum 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Interpersonal: w/ Inches From Glory, The Open Books, Serenade Of 8 p.m., $10. The -Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-The Other Guys Acoustic Show: 2 p.m., free. Copperfire, 200 E Main St, Belleville, (618)235_5010.-Twangfest 24 Night 4: Cracker: w/ John Paul Keith, Little Dylan 8 p.m., $35/$40. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Will Downing: w/ Gthang 8 p.m., $59.50-$119.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-Andrew Dahle: 9 p.m.; June 14, 9 p.m.; July 12, 9 p.m.; July 20, 4 p.m.; July 25, 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Critterfest STL: w/ Darling Skye, Shots Fired, The Randys, The Centaurettes, Chainsaw Boyz 7 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Drew Lance: 4 p.m.; June 15, 4:30 p.m.; June 28, 4:30 p.m.; July 4, 2 p.m.; July 9, 3 p.m.; July 10, 4 p.m.; July 27, 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-KickStart Band: 6 p.m., free. Copperfire, 200 E Main St, Belleville, (618)235_5010.-Paul Cauthen: w/ David Ramirez 8 p.m., $35. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Picnics on the Plaza with Janet Evra: 7:30 p.m., $20. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.-Saturday Brunch with the St. Louis BANJO CLUB: noon, free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-Vulgarity: w/ Purity Among Thieves, Hard Graves 6:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-White Collar Recession: 1 p.m., free. Copperfire, 200 E Main St, Belleville, (618)235_5010.-Brother Jefferson Band: 8 p.m., $10. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Colt Ball: 9 p.m.; June 29, 4:30 p.m.; July 31, 2 p.m., $5. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Enox: 7 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.TUESDAY 14Add a New Jun 14 Event-!!!: w/ Jesus Christ Supercar 8 p.m., $22/$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Amos Lee: w/ Neal Francis 7:30 p.m., $50/$59.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Andrew Dahle: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-The Chicks: 7:30 p.m., $40-$169.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO, 14141 Riverport Dr, Maryland Heights.-Flogging Molly: w/ The Interrupters, Tiger Army, The Skints 6:30 p.m., $37.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.-Night Rider in the Sky: w/ Heavy Pauses, Damon Smith 7:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Purity Ring: 8 p.m. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-River Kittens: w/ Handmade Moments 8 p.m., $15/$18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-St. Louis Social Club: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Superfun Yeah Yeah Rocketship: w/ 3 of 5, Children of the Rat Temple, Pet Mosquito 7 p.m., $10. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.-Atomic Junkshot: 8 p.m., free. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-The Cactus Blossoms: w/ Esther Rose 8 p.m., $22.50-$35. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Cyanides: w/ The Maness Brothers, Elvis Bumped & the Vodka Boys 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Drew Lance: June 12, 4 p.m.; 4:30 p.m.; June 28, 4:30 p.m.; July 4, 2 p.m.; July 9, 3 p.m.; July 10, 4 p.m.; July 27, 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Jeremy Pinnell: w/ David Quinn, The Fighting Side 7 p.m., $15. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.-NOAHFINNCE: w/ Sophie Powers 8 p.m., $15/$17. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-R.A.P. Ferreira: w/ BLAX 8 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-STL Steady Grinders featuring Miss Jubilee & Ethan Leinwand: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-Three Way Stop: 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.