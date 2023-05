click to enlarge VIA BANDCAMP Kamasi Washington will play City Winery at City Foundry on Friday, May 5.

Kamasi Washington w/ Ami Taf Ra

10:30 p.m. Friday, May 5. City Winery, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158. $55. 314-678-5060.

To say that Kamasi Washington has an impressive resume would be to dramatically understate the situation. The acclaimed saxophonist is a founding member of the jazz collective West Coast Get Down, a supergroup that has been described as the "Wu-Tang Clan of jazz" and whose members include such luminaries as Ryan Porter, Thundercat and Suicidal Tendencies drummer Ronald Ray Bruner Jr. Many of the members of the collective, including Washington, performed on Kendrick Lamar's universally acclaimed To Pimp a Butterfly LP, with Washington tapped to contribute to Lamar's follow-up Damn as well. In 2020, he formed another supergroup, Dinner Party, alongside 9th Wonder, Robert Glasper and Terrace Martin, and the group's self-titled album was an instant classic. He's worked with everyone from Lauren Hill to Herbie Hancock to Snoop Dogg to St. Vincent as a first-call live artist and session musician, and as if that's not enough, he was nominated for both an Emmy and a Grammy for his work scoring the 2020 documentary Becoming, a biopic centered on former First Lady Michelle Obama. More locally, he delivered an outstanding set at last year's Music at the Intersection festival — and there's every reason to expect he'll do so again at City Winery this week.

World Class: North African artist Ami Taf Ra, well-regarded for her fusion of Arabic music with Western jazz stylings, will open the show.



click to enlarge VIA BANDCAMP Off! will be at Off Broadway on May 9.

Off! w/ Upchuck

8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue. $22. 314-498-6989.

Fronted by punk legend Keith Morris, whose name you may remember from this one band called Black Flag and this other one called the Circle Jerks, Off! was automatically a venerable force from the outset, a living piece of hardcore history that united fans of the genre instantly. But bands are obviously not made of history alone, and none of that matters unless the music is good — and holy hell, it sure is. Lo-fi recordings, bombastic minute-long songs with enough hook to them to entrench the melodies firmly in your brain and Morris' trademark howl make each Off! record a must-hear affair. Last year's Free LSD is the band's first album in eight years and was released to universal acclaim, with its 20 tracks — none even hitting the three-minute mark — proving that Off! has still got it. That the cover art was once again created by none other than Mr. Raymond Pettibon is just icing on the cake.

Night Calls: Atlanta's Upchuck will open the show with its genre-blending take on grunge-affected, psychedelically tinged post punk.

-Amythyst Kiah: 7 p.m., $15-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Chase Rice: 8 p.m., $34.50-$49.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-Clint Holmes: 7:30 p.m., $25-$35. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Cree Rider: w/ Phil Wright 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-The Gaslight Squares: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Joe’s Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.-Malevich: w/ Socket, Snort Dagger 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Science Man: w/ Miracle Whip, Still Animals, Trauma Harness 8 p.m., $10. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.-Beth Bombara: w/ Nick Gusman, the Bootstrap Boys 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Brother Francis and the Soultones: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Colt Ball & Friends: w/ Timeless Corridor 10 p.m., $13. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Dogs in a Pile: 8 p.m., $12-$16. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.-Gene Jackson’s Power Play: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.-Haunted Hers Album Release: w/ Sewer Urchin, Stinkbomb, Nite Fervor 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Javier Mendoza: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Jeremiah Johnson: 8 p.m., $20. The Gaslight Theater, 360 N. Boyle Avenue, St Louis.-John Butler: 8 p.m., $25-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Kamasi Washington: w/ Ami Taf Ra 7 p.m., $55. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Laka: 7 p.m., $25. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.-Mild Cartoon Violence: w/ Raze The Alarms The Bone Docs, Bigfoot 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Neil Salsich & Friends: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-Odie Leigh: 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Rich Fleetwood: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-The Road To Pointfest 2023 Grand Finals: 6:30 p.m., $8. Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-Rock Out Hunger: w/ The Dirty Muggs, FatPocket 5 p.m., $10. Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield. San Holo: 10 p.m., $25-$550. RYSE Nightclub, One Ameristar Blvd, St. Charles.-Voodoo Fleetwood Mac: 9 p.m., $15-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Alexis Wilkins: 8 p.m., free. Tin Roof St. Louis, 1000 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-240-5400.-All Roostered Up: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Buried in Arms: w/ The Final Pollution, Hudai, Brave New World 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050. Dave Hollister: 6 p.m., $52. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Evil Woman - The American ELO: 8 p.m., $29.50-$69.50. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.-Feist: 8 p.m., $40-$70. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-The Four Horsemen: A Tribute to Metallica: 7 p.m., $15. Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-Joe Park & The Hot Club of St. Louis: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-Metro Trans Umbrella Group Fundraiser: 8 p.m., $5. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Rockin’ Rod & Company: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Spike Hellis: w/ Club Music, Jeff In Leather, Moon 17, DJ Domolition, DJ Sex Nintendo 8 p.m., $17-$20. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Sweetmelk: w/ The Boy (That I Once Knew) 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Voodoo Fleetwood Mac: 8 p.m., $12-$20. The Blue Note, 17 N. Ninth St., Columbia, 573-874-1944.-Broken Jukebox: 9 p.m., $9. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-City and Colour: 8 p.m., $43-$128. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-The Deal: noon, free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Death Angel: 7 p.m., $22-$39.50. Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-Icon For Hire: w/ Hooked Like Helen 7:30 p.m., $21. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Mister Blackcat: 10 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Shaelyn Rolf Inspirations of Stevie Nicks: 7 p.m., $15-$20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Tantric: w/ Dirty King, On All Sides, Holding Ground 7 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Eric Slaughter: 5 p.m., free. Strauss Park, Washington & N. Grand boulevards, St. Louis.-Gary Clark Jr: 8 p.m., $59.50-$79.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Marc Roberge Night 1: 7:30 p.m., $55. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Monday Night Review: w/ Tim, Danny and Randy 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Tenacious D: 7:30 p.m., $55-$99.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-World’s Greatest Dad: w/ Inches From Glory, Wise Disguise 7:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Andrew Dahle: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Debby Lennon: 10 a.m., $20-$23. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.-Eric McSpadden & Margaret Bienchetta: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Ethan Leinwand: 7 p.m., free. Yaqui’s on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.-Jon Anderson: 7 p.m., $32-$92. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.-Marc Roberge Night 2: 7:30 p.m., $55. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Naked Mike: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Off!: 8 p.m., $22. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Theo Katzman: 8:30 p.m., $30.38. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Bryson Tiller: 8 p.m., $65-$95. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Drew Lance: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Good Kid: 7 p.m., $22-$75. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-John McVey Band: 8 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Jordan Ward: 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Neil deGrasse Tyson: 7:30 p.m., TBA. Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 Touhill Circle, St. Louis, 866-516-4949.-SleepSculptor: w/ So Hideous, Nolia, SCUZZ 8 p.m., $12. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Voodoo Dead May ‘77: 9 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Zach Williams: 7 p.m., $18-$223.75. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.