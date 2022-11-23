The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: November 24 to 30

click to enlarge
ALBUM ART
Senidah will perform at Red Flag this Saturday.
Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here
. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!
Senidah
8 p.m. Saturday, November 26. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street. $50. 314-289-9050.
Slovenian pop powerhouse Senidah kicked off the year with a video drop for “Behute,” which shows the singer basking in bullfighting gear mixed with quick cuts to surreal imagery. Maybe the traje de luces, or suit of lights, typically worn by matadors is meant to show how Senidah battled critics who cried foul when she publicly stated she was ashamed to be a Slovenian citizen after the country expressed its support of Israel in the 2021 Israel-Palestine crisis. Regardless, the Balkan Trap Diva, a title she rightfully earned after many millions of plays and streams, seamlessly weaves gender neutrality into a grand presentation of perseverance. Capping off a banner year that included a co-headlining spot at EuroPride this past September, Senidah just released her second full-length record to date, Za Tebe
. The album’s title means “for you,” and the songs therein cater to hardcore fans by iterating on Senidah’s immaculate concoction of alternative r&b first explored on 2019’s Bez Tebe
. Those looking for a marked evolution in the singer’s signature approach might want to temper those expectations, but make no mistake, “more of the same” is not always a negative — especially not when it comes to Senidah.
Sky’s the Limit:
Senidah’s first big breakthrough happened in 2019 when Sky Music awarded the singer Hip-hop/Rap Song of Year during the organization’s inaugural Music Awards Ceremony in Belgrade. Senidah would go on to reach new heights when she won Trap Song of the Year along with a special Golden MAC for Authenticity award in 2020.
—Joseph Hess
click to enlarge
Plack Blague w/ Kontravoid, Lunacy, Nadir Smith
7 p,m, Monday, November 28. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue. $15 to $18. 314-498-6989.
VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
Plack Blague.
It might seem improbable that a musician who cut his teeth performing in grindcore and powerviolence bands would eventually find himself championed as a gay leather industrial dance sensation, but Raws Schlesinger isn’t exactly known for doing things the conventional way. A fixture in Nebraska's underground music scene for decades, the artist better known as Plack Blague spent years toiling behind the drum set in metal and punk acts before he set his sights on his current dungeon-disco aesthetic. Frequently clad in a head-to-toe leather outfit that includes a studded jock strap and gimp mask, Schlesinger brings a healthy dose of gay spectacle to his pulsating sets — so much so, in fact, that none other than heavy metal and fashion icon Rob Halford counts himself as a fan. Widely credited with introducing leather-and-studs style to the heavy metal scene, Halford paid tribute to Plack Blague a few years back by dressing up as Schlesinger for Halloween and posting a photo on social media, which resulted in a friendship between the two. If Rob Halford is for you, who can be against?
Hellbent for Openers:
Kontravoid, Lunacy and Nadir Smith will warm the stage before Plack Blague tears it all down. Show up early and show some love.
—Daniel Hill
click to enlarge
Soccer Mommy w/ Tops
8 p.m. Wednesday, November 30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard. $25 to $35. 314-726-6161.
VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
Soccer Mommy.
For Nashville-based songwriter Sophie Allison, Soccer Mommy is the mask she wears to express a range of perspectives, including the kind of philosophical arguments that many have inside their head but rarely have the words to articulate. Although her songs sit firmly in the broadest rock category, the DNA of pop lives throughout Soccer Mommy’s body of work. In the recently released Sometimes, Forever
, Allison brought on producer Daniel Lopatin (more commonly known as Oneohtrix Point Never) to extract and distill the finer parts of the band’s wide textural range. That’s not to say synthesizers are suddenly swimming around Soccer Mommy’s thoroughly guitar-driven core of folksy melodies, but the sonic diversity has been expanded and the end result is proof positive of the creative leaps taken throughout the new record. With a string of breakouts starting in 2016 when Allison went from studying music business in college to dropping out and signing with Fat Possum records, Soccer Mommy has withstood the sudden tides of success by building upon early momentum with relentless touring, opening for the likes of Mitski, Wilco and Vampire Weekend, just to name a few. This tour comes hot off the heels of a new video for “Feel It All the Time,” which shows a vivid summation of burnout and the simple ways one can cope.
One for the Money, Two for the Show:
Montreal, Quebec’s TOPS opens the show with soft rock that is ice cold, the absolute chillest of the chill. The band’s Empty Seats
EP is a good place to start for straight up daytime-nap vibes.
—Joseph Hess
THURSDAY NOVEMBER 24
-BB’s Thanksgiving R&B Bash: w/ We Are Root Mod! 8 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-Hunter: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.
-Mid Coast Comedy Series: 8 p.m., $12-$16. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 25
-Al Holliday and The East Side Rhythm Band Album Release Show: w/ Eugene Johnson 8 p.m., $15/$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.
-Alligator Wine: 10 p.m., $10. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-Andrew Meyer: w/ Ben Colagiovanni Quartet 9:30 p.m., $20. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.
-Charles Glenn Duo: 5 p.m., free. Saint Louis Art Museum, 1 Fine Arts Dr Forest Park, St. Louis, 314-721-0072.
-Danksgiving: w/ Smoke DZA, the Domino Effect, the Gold Giraffe, Drea Vocalz, Remember Buddah, Chillz, Quali T & J Pizzle, VThom 8 p.m., $10-$36. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.
-Denise Thimes: 7 p.m., $25. Blue Strawberry STL, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.
-Dirt Road Addiction: 10:30 p.m., free. Tin Roof St. Louis, 1000 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-240-5400.
-The Ivas John Band: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.
-The Jazz Troubadours: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.
-J.D. Hughes: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-Jeremiah Johnson Band: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-My Posse in Effect: 8 p.m., $15. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
-Night Fannies: A Clothing-Optional Boogie-Bash: 8 p.m., $35. The Little Bevo, 4751 Morganford Rd, St. Louis, 314-833-8889.
-The Night of the Crows: w/ Tef Poe, Monkh 9 p.m., $10-$15. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.
-The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band: 8 p.m., $18. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.
-Shuler King: 7:30 p.m., $22-$30. Helium Comedy Club, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Saint Louis Galleria Mall, Richmond Heights, 314-727-1260.
-Tonksgiving: w/ Ha Ha Tonka, Yard Eagle 8 p.m., $18-$25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.
-Tony Holiday & The Soul Service: 10 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-Trixie Delight: 8 p.m., free. Westport Social, 910 Westport Plaza Drive, Maryland Heights, 314-548-2876.
-The Urge: 7:30 p.m., $34.99-$49.99. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
-You Made Us This Way: 8 p.m., $10. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.
SATURDAY NOVEMBER 26
-Beekman: 8 p.m., $12. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.
-Blues Concert for the Benefit of Papa D: 3 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-Chris Shepherd Band: w/ the Service 9:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-Denise Thimes: 7:30 p.m., $25-$30. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.
-Dirty Muggs: 8 p.m., free. Westport Social, 910 Westport Plaza Drive, Maryland Heights, 314-548-2876.
-Disq: w/ Ducks Ltd 8 p.m., $15-$18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.
-The Fabulous Motown Revue: w/ Velvet and the Diamond Divas 8 p.m., $17. Casa Loma Ballroom, 3354 Iowa Ave, St. Louis, 314-282-2258.
-The Hard Promises: A Tribute to Tom Petty: w/ Joanna Serenko 7 p.m., $25-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
-Hy-C & The Fresh Start Band: 10 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-Kilborn Alley Band: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-O'Fallon Out Loud Comedy: w/ Nathan Orton 8:30 p.m., $10. Rendezvous Cafe & Wine Bar, 217 S. Main St., O'Fallon, 636-281-2233.
-Pono AM: w/ Backwash, Tiger Rider 8 p.m., $10-$13. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.
-Rich McDonough and the Rhythm Renegades: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.
-Ryan Koenig: 7 p.m., free. Yaqui's on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.
-The Schwag: Grateful Dead Experience: 9 p.m., $15/$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.
-Senidah: 8 p.m., $50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.
-Spine's One Year Anniversary Celebration: 10 a.m., free. Spine Indie Bookstore & Cafe, 1976-82 Arsenal St., St. Louis, 314-925-8087.
-Thanksgiving Soul Jam: w/ the Whispers, Rose Royce, the Dramatics, the Manhattans 8 p.m., $56-$196. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.
-That '90s Jam: w/ DJs James Biko, Agile One, Corey Black 9 p.m., $5-$10. Sophie's Artist Lounge & Cocktail Club, 3224 Locust St second floor of .Zack, St. Louis, 314-775-9551.
-Voodoo Last Waltz: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
SUNDAY NOVEMBER 27
-Brock Walker & Friends: 3 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-Colt Ball: 2 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
-Irene Allen: 6 p.m., free. Yaqui's on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.
-John McVey Band: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.
-Love Jones "The Band": 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-Nick Jones Benefit Show: 5 p.m., $15. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.
-R&B Kings: w/ Jagged Edge, Dru Hill, Ginuwine 6 p.m., $79-$169. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.
-The Trophy Mules Album Release Party: w/ Boxer 2 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.
MONDAY NOVEMBER 28
-Monday Night Review: w/ Tim, Danny and Randy 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.
-Plack Blague: w/ Kontravoid, Lunacy, Nadir Smith 7 p.m., $15-$18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.
-Third Sight Band: 8 p.m., $10. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
TUESDAY NOVEMBER 29
-Beth Tuttle: 7 p.m., $10. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.
-Blitzkid: 7:30 p.m., TBA. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.
-The Broadway Hustlers: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-Brother Jefferson: 7:30 p.m., $10. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.
-The Greeting Committee: 8 p.m., $20-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
-Sip & Spin: 8 p.m., free. HandleBar, 4127 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, 314-652-2212.
-Spirit Adrift: 8 p.m., $18. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.
WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 30
-Big Rich McDonough & The Rhythm Renegades: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.
-Dawn Weber and Curt Landes: 7 p.m., $10. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.
-Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.
-Ping Pong Tournament: 7 p.m., free. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.
-Soccer Mommy: w/ TOPS 8 p.m., $25/$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
-This Is Casually Happening: A Comedy Showcase: w/ Angela Smith Winfrey, Charlie Winfrey, Chad Wallace, Mollie Amburgey 7 p.m., $15. The Golden Hoosier, 3707 S Kingshighway Blvd, Saint Louis, (314) 354-8044.
-Voodoo Danksgiving: 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter