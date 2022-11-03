The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: November 3 to 9

click to enlarge Godspeed You! Black Emperor Godspeed You! Black Emperor will perform at Delmar Hall on Thursday.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor w/ Marisa Anderson

8 p.m. Thursday, November 3. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard. $35 to $40. 314-726-6161.

Few bands remain from the post-rock big bang of the mid-nineties, but Godspeed You! Black Emperor has not only endured through the years, but the massive Montreal-based contingent even hit a new creative peak with its 2021 release G_d's Pee at State's End! It's safe to say that Lift Your Skinny Fists Like Antennas to Heaven will hold a permanent spot on many "best albums of the '00s" lists, and while that record should be the first stop for any pair of ears new to GY!BE's massive sound, the band continues to produce new dimensions of soundtrack-esque experimental rock every time its many members convene to build a new set of songs. Renowned guitar luminary Marisa Anderson appears hot off the heels of September's Still, Here, which garnered near-universal praise for its distinctive and vivid exploration of folk and classical guitar music throughout the album's eight songs. Expect a night of music that's sure to gently squeeze that tiny invisible organ that sits somewhere between the heart and the stomach.

Two For the Money: What brings GY!BE and Marisa Anderson to the river city on a Thursday night? The pair comes to Delmar Hall on its way to Columbia, Missouri, for Dismal Niche's annual experimental music festival, which goes down November 3 through 6 at a variety of different spaces and music venues. In addition to sets by St. Louis favorites Nadir Smith, Oxherding and 18andCounting, the multi-day, multi-stage affair will feature the world's fastest piano player, 74-year-old Ukrainian composer Lubomyr Melnykon, for a lineup that's well worth the day trip down I-70 and back. Visit dismalniche.cargo.site for more details.

—Joseph Hess





click to enlarge REBECCA ALLEN The Burney Sisters.

The Burney Sisters w/ Natalie Huggins

8 p.m. Friday, November 4. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue. $12 to $45. 314-498-6989.

The Columbia, Missouri-based Burney Sisters have been darlings among St. Louis audiences since even before they were announced as one of the acts on 2018's ill-fated (and ultimately canceled) iteration of LouFest. Sure, part of the adoration was Olivia and Emma Burney's youth — at the time they were just 13 and 10, respectively — but equally compelling was the simple fact that these young ladies can perform. Both are multi-instrumentalists who, between them, can play ukulele, guitar, banjo, bass and keyboards, and Olivia has proven herself a strikingly talented songwriter, offering up heart-on-the-sleeve acoustic folk that would be right at home on a playlist alongside the Avett Brothers. And the harmonies! There's just something about musically inclined siblings that enables them to lock in in a fashion that seems otherworldly, and the Burney Sisters are no exception. With their mom ably handling management of the group, the listening public at large has taken notice, leading to thousands of followers across social media and a fan base that can't wait to see what the young band has in store next.

A Family Affair: More recently, Olivia and Emma have officially been joined by their youngest sister, Bella, now 12 years old, and it is clear that she's got the same musical gift as her older siblings. Make sure to make her feel welcome on this St. Louis stop.

—Daniel Hill





click to enlarge DANIEL SHULAR Choir Vandals.

Choir Vandals Album Release Show w/ Smidley, Ashley Byrne

8 p.m. Saturday, November 5. Blueberry Hill Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Boulevard. $15. 314-727-4444.

The hometown heroes in Choir Vandals have been on that local music grindset this past year, playing shows at spots around St. Louis such as Platypus, Sinkhole and even this past summer's Lot Goes Local music festival. As it turns out, the band also spent the past several months molding and refining its sound both on stage and in the studio. While all the trappings of a rock band are present, these new songs paint an aural mural where shimmery guitars swim through a gleeful undercurrent of sinewy synths. With the release of new record Wandering Dogs, Choir Vandals presents a deliberately chiseled rock in the shape of boisterous indie folk.

In Good Company: Vocalist Conor Murphy might be best known for fronting St. Louis powerhouse ensemble Foxing, but the grossly underrated Smidley provides a higher angle on the prismatic singer's approach to songwriting. When reviewing Smidley's self-titled in 2017, Pitchfork even put Murphy's solo project on even footing with his better-known band, naming the project "as heavy and compelling as his main group." You know what they say about apples and oranges? Well, both are good for your health, and it's likely anyone who digs Foxing will find depths to traverse in Smidley's upcoming studio album Here Comes the Devil, out next week via Grand Paradise. The video for the record's first single "Another Devil" (featuring Shinra Knives) both sounds and looks like having an acid trip with your best friend, where everything is chill and nothing could possibly go wrong.

—Joseph Hess

