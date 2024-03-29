TikTok Star Cody Fry to Play His Songs with the St. Louis Symphony

A TikTok sensation who went viral with his recording of “I Hear a Symphony” will now be playing with one — the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

The GRAMMY-nominated singer, composer and multi-instrumentalist Cody Fry is actually making his debut in symphony orchestras across the U.S., including our own in a performance scheduled for June. The Nashville-based talent owes much of his success to his viral TikTok videos, which he began posting in 2021.

Fry’s song “I Hear a Symphony” was a hit on the social media platform, with over 200 million views, ultimately landing him a record deal with UMG-owned Decca Records. The song eventually hit No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Tracker chart in the U.S. and Canada. His GRAMMY-nominated performance, which earned him Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals, came later in 2022 with his cover of the Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby.”

The Belmont University graduate has written music for ad campaigns, video games, apps, fashion events, short films, Netflix, Google and McDonald’s. He also made an appearance on American Idol in 2015, according to Rolling Stone.

Fry will be collaborating with the SLSO on Friday, June 7 at Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street, Downtown) by playing his most popular covers and some original songs.

Tickets (starting at $45) go on sale March 28 and may be purchased on SLSO’s website or by calling the Box Office at 314-534-1700.