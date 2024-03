Savage Master w/ Screamer, Blood Star, Chemical Dependency

8 p.m. Monday, April 1. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway. $17 to $20. 314-328-2309.

Music is just too complicated nowadays. Everything is split into countless niche genres, each more precious and special than the last, and it seems every artist is convinced that their sound is the most unique, uncategorizable capital-A Art in the world. The average music fan is burdened by an impenetrable tangle of genre tags like hyperpop, chillwave, djent, nerdcore, mumble rap, cowpunk, hipster hop, pornogrind, nightcore, shitgaze, witch house and about a million other microgenres clogging up our ADHD-damaged brains, such that the individual categories are rendered too numerous to even begin to categorize. What we need to do is to go back to a simpler time, when there was but one genre of music that mattered — heavy fuckin' metal. Louisville's Savage Master seems to share this opinion, and for the last decade the band has delivered just that with throwback NWOBHM-style jams as braindead and straightforward as they are infinitely headbangable. Led by the incomparable Stacey Savage, the hooded metal masters that comprise the group give the people what they want: riffs, riffs and more riffs; leather-and-studs outfits; and songs about having sex with the devil. What more could you ask for?

No Genres, All Masters: Joining Savage Master at the Sinkhole is Sweden's Screamer, Utah's Blood Star and St. Louis' own Chemical Dependency. To describe these bands' individual sounds would unfortunately involve the use of genre tags and would thus negate the rest of this writeup, so suffice it to say they'll all scratch the itch.





click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP Emperor X.

For a guy who lives in Germany, Chad Matheny sure had a lot of St. Louis artists perform on his most recent full-length album. What's up with that? Well, we're glad you asked, you useful and entirely rhetorical device you. Matheny, better known in this context as Emperor X, actually has ties to the city that go back more than 15 years, when the Louisville, Kentucky-born, Jacksonville, Florida-bred traveling troubadour took up residence for a time in Edwardsville, in the spare bedroom of local maestro Ryan's Wasoba's then-upstart Bird Cloud Recording Studio. Wasoba and Matheny had met through the former's now-defunct band So Many Dynamos, and at a crossroads in Matheny's life he moved across the country to the metro area and actually helped get the studio up and running. It's no surprise, then, that Matheny tapped Wasoba and Bird Cloud when it came time to record 2022's, the first new LP in the prolific songwriter's discography since 2017. And given Wasoba's wealth of knowledge when it comes to St. Louis' music scene, it's also no surprise that he was able to pull in some of the city's finest to help round the record out, including Cody Henry, Dustin Shrum, Austin Cebulskii, Norm Clayton Kunstel and Emma Tiemann. The result is a charming set of anthemic, eclectic and heady indie folk songs that span the globe while feeling right at home. Given the circumstances, it's reasonable to assume that Wasoba and Matheny will pull in some of the same names seen above to help bring these songs to life this week, making the St. Louis outing of Emperor X's current U.S. tour one that's sure to land in the history books.With apologies for calling him a horse, we're gonna let a social media post from Wasoba upon the release of the album tell the tale of what you can expect from it, and from this show: "Check this album out if you are a fan of any of the following: AJJ, The Mountain Goats, smart lyrics, deep cuts on '70s Billy Joel records, killer hooks, lo-fi indie rock, Sufjan Stevens, science, ever-so-slightly out of tune piano, Jeff Rosenstock, geography, and listening to the long reverb tails from singing in a tunnel." Sounds good to us.Andy Coco’s NOLA Funk and R&B Revue: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.The French Connection with Andrea Jarrett and Friends: 6 p.m., $25. World Chess Hall of Fame, 4652 Maryland Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-9243.The Hamilton Band: 9 p.m., $9. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Hunter: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Kitty Steadman: 8 p.m., $18. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.LA Jones Blues: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Mariah the Scientist: 8 p.m., $31.50-$34. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.St. Louis Banjo Club: 7:30 p.m., free. Affton Elks Lodge, 6330 Heege Road, Concord, 314-481-6104.Terry Jones Rogers: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.The 16th Annual Gateway Blues Festival: 8 p.m., $59-$175. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Adam Gaffney: 4 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Anaïs Reno Night 1: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Cloud Machine: w/ Red Sun Sermon, Killer Burke, Down Periscope 7 p.m., $10. Red Flag, 3040 Locust St, St. Louis, MO 63103, St. Louis, (314) 714-8678.Diesel Island: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.Gene Jackson's Power Play Band: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Guerrilla Theory: w/ Chronyx, Native State 7 p.m., $10-$15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Jackknife Powerbomb: w/ Lousy with Coyotes 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Jacob Perez: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.Jeremiah Johnson: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.JigJam: 8 p.m., $25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Melanie Fiona: 9:30 p.m., $48-$68. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Ryan Koenig & Friends: 7 p.m., free. Yaqui's on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.Sweetie And The Toothaches: 7 p.m., $12. Casa Loma Ballroom, 3354 Iowa Ave, St. Louis, 314-282-2258.System Exclusive: w/ The Neck, Jenerator Jenkins 8 p.m., $10-$12. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Up All Night: 6 p.m., $6. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Anaïs Reno Night 2: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.As the Crowe Flies: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.Backwater Stompers: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.Cowboy Mouth: 7 p.m., $30. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Fair Weather Friends: 6 p.m., $6. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.Freedom Man: w/ Andrew Ryan & the Levee 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.Jake's Leg: 9 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Jay Vee: 9 p.m., free. Yaqui's on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.Karenocalypse: w/ Stay Sane, Blight Future, RumLuck 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.A Night to Remember: 7:30 p.m., $10. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Rich McDonough & The Rhythm Renegades: 8 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Roland LaBonté: w/ Two Hands | One Engine 8 p.m., $12. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Sams/Claude: w/ Ibur/Von Harz, Karbowiak, Sun Castle, Hess/Osborne/Suen 7:30 p.m., $15. CFX, 3221 Oak Hill Ave, St. Louis, 314-773-5300.Soulard Blues Band: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Taylor Made - A Tribute to Taylor Swift: 8 p.m., $25-$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Thunderhead: The Rush Experience: 8 p.m., $22.50-$60. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Tim & Lisa Albert: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Vincent Neil Emerson: 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Zebra: 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$59.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.2nd Draft: 8 p.m., $6. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.An Evening with Alicia Witt: 7:30 p.m., $25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Incognito: 8:30 p.m., $55-$75. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.James McMurty: w/ BettySoo 7 p.m., $35-$45. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Miss Jubilee & The Yas Yas Boys: 11 a.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.Nixil: w/ Necrotic Theurgist, Radiator Greys 8 p.m., $12. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.Paul Bonn and the Bluesmen: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Sun June And Wild Pink: 8 p.m., $20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Five For Fighting with String Quartet: 7:30 p.m., $48-$65. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.A Frivolous First: 7:30 p.m., $42. The 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Ave., University City, 314-421-3600.Luisa Sims: 7:30 p.m., free. Yaqui's on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.Savage Master: w/ Screamer, Blood Star, Chemical Dependency 8 p.m., $17-$20. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Tim Albert and Stovehandle Dan: w/ Randy 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Drew Lance: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Emperor X: w/ Ryan Wasoba, Freckles 7:30 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Naked Mike: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Remo Drive: w/ Wilt, Lobby Boxer 7:30 p.m., $22. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Steve Bauer and Matt Rudolf: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Steve Hackett: 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$84.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Herlin Riley: 7:30 p.m., $40-$45. Jazz St. Louis, 3536 Washington Ave, St. Louis, (314) 571-6000.John McVey Band: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.LA LOM: 8 p.m., $20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Meghan Kirk: 7 p.m., $10. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.St Louis Jazz Club: w/ TJ Muller 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.Voodoo Tenacious D: 9 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.