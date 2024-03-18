The Looney Tunes Will Get a Live Soundtrack by St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

“What’s up, Doc?” — Bugs Bunny

The orchestra.

You read that right. Your favorite Looney Tunes characters are getting backing by the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Saturday, May 11, at Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street) in downtown St. Louis.

Starting at 7 p.m., the one-night-only concert presented by Warner Bros. Discovery will feature Bugs Bunny at the Symphony. The evening includes 16 Looney Tunes animated shorts projected on the big screen, including "What’s Opera, Doc," "The Rabbit of Seville," "Baton Bunny," "Zoom and Bored," and "Corny Concerto." There will also be five new animated shorts that screen while scores by Carl Stalling, who played the grand theater organ for silent movies in the St. Louis Theater in the 1920s, are played live by the symphony.

Bugs Bunny at the Symphony will bring back memories of beloved Looney Tune characters, including Bugs Bunny, Elmer Fudd, Daffy Duck, Wile E. Coyote, Road Runner (beep beep), Michigan J. Frog and many more.



Tickets start at $45 and may be purchased on the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s website or by calling the box office at 314-534-1700.





