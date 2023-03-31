With My Bluegrass Heart, Béla Fleck Returns to Bluegrass After 22 Years

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo Béla Fleck is lauded as the world's greatest living banjo player.

Béla Fleck might not only be the world's greatest banjo player but also the instrument's boldest explorer. As a synthesizing conceptualist, he has become the sole proprietor of any number of post-bluegrass genres, uniting with the world's greatest jazz, world and classical masters to such an extent that Bélaphiliacs can hardly keep up with the breadth of Béla's talent and ambition. It's a boundless musical virtuosity that has bagged him 15 Grammys and 33 nominations.

In 2021, the Fellini of the Five released his first bluegrass album in more than 20 years. My Bluegrass Heart is a complex set of instrumentals featuring the only pickers on the planet who can play them, a roster of newgrass icons and their heirs apparent. A thrill-a-second mix of composition and improvisation, the album is the jaw-droppingly hot, death-defyingly fast, in-Flecking-credible Bélagrass record of your dreams.

Fleck brings the project live to Powell Hall on Friday, March 31, backed by an all-star crew of phenoms: the astonishing Michael Cleveland, the most IBMA-decorated fiddler in history; mandolin queen Sierra Hull, a newgrass megastar as a solo artist; blazingly talented dobro hotshot Justin Moses, a sorcerer on anything stringed; guitarist Bryan Sutton, the flatpicking hero of his generation; and journeyman bassist and world-class clogger Mark Schatz, a true bluegrass legend. Six of the world's greatest musicians teaming up in St. Louis for a show for the ages? Be still my bluegrass heart.

I was able to catch up with Fleck ahead of his St. Louis stop.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

You have said that My Bluegrass Heart is the third album in a trilogy that started with Drive and The Bluegrass Sessions. There was a 22-year gap since the last installment. What made you return to the project?

Returning to the bluegrass world is something I'd been eager to do for many years. The holdup was that my favorite guitarist, Tony Rice, was struggling with hand pain and other illness. I didn't want to record this kind of music without what I thought of as his essential ingredient. So I waited, hoping things would come around, and I had plenty of compelling work to keep me busy, but the music was exerting a pull under the surface.

What finally got me to move on was a health scare we had with our son, who was a baby at the time. It somehow made me want to reconnect with that community, and the bluegrass folks are a big chunk of mine. Theo is fine now, by the way.

Since Tony Rice wasn't going to be available, I evolved toward a community album, collaboration with not only my old crew of earth shakers like Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Mark Schatz, Bryan Sutton, Edgar Meyer and Stuart Duncan, but with a new crop of incredible musicians, such as Sierra Hull, Michael Cleveland, Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, Chris Thile and others.

Some purists might argue that My Bluegrass Heart shows, despite the name, are not very bluegrass-y, at least in a traditional sense. How would you respond?

My Bluegrass Heart attempts to be inclusive rather than exclusive and looks for creative ways to incorporate the bluegrass ethos into new music, while deeply respecting the old. I believe there is a wide variety of bluegrass in the world, and this project embraces all of it.

Everyone has different mindsets about what they think bluegrass is. The band that is coming to St Louis has an incredible bluegrass pedigree. Also, the shows include some straight-up grass and some trad vocals, since there are great vocalists in the band.

When you play the same song with each band, how would you describe the difference between the respective groups in terms of vibe, musicality, chemistry, improvisation, etc.?

The older gang has a certain feel and a warm and long friendship that comes out. The musical fireworks are there and a lot of depth in sound. They've been doing this for a long time — and it shows.

The younger players have these incredible hands that work perfectly and energy and joy to spare. They love to run and play fast. This is another great friendship at an earlier stage. I get to call the shots more here, and we focus on different tracks from the album as well as some straight-up stuff.

You have shows scheduled at least through this summer. Will My Bluegrass Heart continue as a project beyond this year?

I certainly hope so. As a banjo player with bluegrass roots, I don't feel complete unless I am doing a certain amount of bluegrass playing. This will be my vehicle for that for a good while. We've done a lot on this project, but there's still quite a bit left. The show will continue to evolve and change.

You have been carrying around the "world's greatest banjo player" title by popular consensus for many years now. How has that affected you personally or professionally?

I believe I am dealing with it better now than I may have in my youth. I figure there were times I was fairly cocky, and hopefully I wasn't too much of a jerk to anyone. As good as I thought I was, I wasn't actually that good. I still have tons to learn, and I see myself as a lifetime student.

It's the music itself that I revere. It's a joy to get to spend my life doing this, and I strive as hard as I can to make music that is at a high level so I can deserve this honor.

This summer is the 50th anniversary of the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, which you haven't missed in decades. Why is it such an unmissable festival for you?

It's a gathering point for a certain segment of the community. When I joined New Grass Revival in 1981, it was the central festival in their world. As time went on, the festival welcomed me doing my own thing, and that was a thrill. It's a gorgeous place to play on top of the musical and community draws. As long as they want me to come, I will be there.

Some fans are surprised that a New Grass Revival reunion has never taken shape. With so much collaboration — at Telluride, for instance — between you, Sam Bush and sometimes John Cowan, why not play a set billed as New Grass Revival?

Everyone would have to want to do it, and so far all four players aren't in sync. I would be willing. ...

We are excited to see that the Flecktones will be back in action this summer. Can you tell us about the upcoming tour? Is there any new material on the way?

This tour was triggered by the Telluride 50th anniversary. The festival requested us and, knowing the band loves Telluride, I brought the offer to them. It was a resounding yes. In order to be ready after so many years, we put together a set of shows leading into Telluride. We had some touring planned that was canceled by the pandemic, so this will be our first performing reconnection in many years. We are dear friends and very supportive of each other's endeavors. I'm very happy that we will be doing this, and we'll see if it leads toward more down the line.

Your son Juno will be 10 this year. Has he shown interest in the banjo or music yet? Or is having Juno feel pressure to be banjo royalty something you try to avoid?

He likes golf! But he's very musical and is now playing some fiddle and sings very well. Sometimes he comes up and sings with my wife Abigail Washburn and me on our duo shows.

It is well-known that Sam Bush is an outspoken St. Louis Cardinals fan. Do you have any similar sports team loyalties?

Nope. I do have great memories of going to a Cardinals game with Sam many years ago.

Do you remember the first time you ever played in St. Louis? Do you have any particular connection or memories of the city?

I have always loved playing St. Louis. I remember the Flecktones playing bars down by the river and so many great shows at the Sheldon. Playing in duo with Chick Corea at the Sheldon is a great memory. I'm looking forward to this show very much.

Béla Fleck's My Bluegrass Heart plays Powell Hall (718 North Grand Boulevard) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31. Tickets are $20 to $68. More information at slso.org.