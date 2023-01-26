18-Year-Old Charged After Yesterday's Crash in Downtown St. Louis

click to enlarge Screen Grab from KSDK Chaos ensued after three people in a vehicle believed to be stolen crashed into another car and then ran into a tree.

click to enlarge Screen Grab from KSDK The stolen car after being involved in a collision at Market and 20th Streets.

Charges were filed today in St. Louis Circuit Court against an 18-year-old whom police say was one of three individuals in a stolen car that was involved in a collision in Downtown West yesterday.Today, prosecutors charged Cameron Brown with two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle and one count of resisting arrest.SLMPD Major Janice Bockstruck said yesterday that police and federal authorities had formed a joint task force to investigate the recent spree of carjackings in St. Louis.Members of this task force located a white Nissan known to have been stolen in a previous carjacking. Police said that the white Nissan was also believed to have been used in a murder Tuesday night.The task force members surveilled the white Nissan and watched as its three occupants exited the vehicle and got into a dark-colored car that was also known to be stolen.Bockstruck said that the dark-colored vehicle was being covertly followed by police, who deployed a spike strip. At this point the car fled, speeding through a red light and striking another car at the intersection of Delmar Boulevard and 20th Street.After the collision, the stolen car slammed into a pole and a tree before stopping.Video of the aftermath of the crash shows police surrounding the car with guns drawn as an individual gets out of it and attempts to flee.It's unknown if Brown is the individual who attempted to flee. All three individuals are believed to have been involved in a string of recent carjackings, police say. The probable cause statement says that Brown was charged with resisting for "pulling his arms away."According to an SLMPD spokesperson, Brown "is confined at an area hospital and has not been booked as of yet."