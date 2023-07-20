St. Louis Burger Week - Get the App + Feast!

2 Corpse Flowers Set to Stink Up the Missouri Botanical Garden

Things are about to get funky

By on Thu, Jul 20, 2023 at 10:51 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Missouri Botanical Garden had a corpse flower bloom last year as well.
VIA MISSOURI BOTANICAL GARDEN
The Missouri Botanical Garden had a corpse flower bloom last year as well.

The Missouri Botanical Garden will have not one but two corpse flowers ready to bloom this year.

This is impressive because corpse flowers are endangered in the wild and seeing a corpse flower bloom is not easy. A corpse flower (scientific name Amorphophallus titanum) take 5 to 10 years from seed to first bloom, and when they bloom, it's usually only for 24 hours. Plus, they tend to bloom late starting to open in the afternoon and staying open throughout the evening.

The flower got its nickname because it releases a stinky odor when it opens, and its bloom looks like rotting flesh. That's to attract flies and other stink-loving pollinators.

The star of this year's show is Octavia, who split earlier this year to give us double trouble. The original Octavia, a gift from The Huntington Library, is set to bloom between July 25 and July 29, the third time she's done so. Her clone is a week behind.

The plants are pretty big. Octavia is currently 45 inches and growing 3 to 4 inches a day. Her clone is 20 inches and growing an inch and a half every day.

If you want to see the corpse flowers, head over to the Linnean House (which is included in the price of general admission). And watch the Botanical Garden's website and social media to find out when the bloom is happening. The garden will stay open late so people can see (and smell) Octavia showing her stuff.
Slideshow

Hundreds Line Up to Smell the Corpse Flower at Missouri Botanical Garden [PHOTOS]

corpse flower
27 slides
corpse flower corpse flower corpse flower corpse flower corpse flower corpse flower
Click to View 27 slides
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Driver Dead After Car Flies into Lemay Home

By Ryan Krull

Screen grab from KMOV News

St. Louis-Based Crossroads Is Under Fire From Past Participants

By Rosalind Early

At Crossroads, a drug rehab facility in St. Louis that is geared towards teens and young adults, participants say that they experienced traumatizing therapy and a cult-like atmosphere.

Woman in St. Louis County Chief of Staff’s Sex Tape Sues Him and 3 Others

By Ryan Krull

File photo of former St. Louis County Executive chief of staff Calvin Harris.

Basement Airbnb Makes Family's Time in St. Louis a Nightmare

By Sarah Fenske

David, left, and Diane Nedvidek, with their youngest son, who was born in St. Louis.

Also in News

Missouri Man Who Brought Pitchfork to Jan. 6 Riot Charged with 5 Felonies

By Sarah Fenske

Prosecutors say Christopher Brian Roe assaulted an officer.

Missouri Joins 18 States In Challenging Abortion Patients' Privacy

By Monica Obradovic

Andrew Bailey.

St. Louis City SC Rolls Out Red Carpet for Sterling K Brown

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis City SC Rolls Out Red Carpet for Sterling K Brown

St. Louis City Falls 3-0 to Los Angeles FC

By Julian Trejo

Jonathan Bell on the ball in his first start for St. Louis City SC.
More

Digital Issue

July 19, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us