Activists Block Entrances to St. Charles Boeing Plant

They say the bombs Israel is using on Gaza are manufactured at the plant in St. Charles

By on Mon, Nov 6, 2023 at 10:41 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge An activist holds a sign containing the names of slain Palestinian children outside of Boeing on Monday.
COURTESY PHOTO
An activist holds a sign containing the names of slain Palestinian children outside of Boeing's St. Charles plant on Monday.
More than 75 activists have locked arms and blocked entrances to a Boeing plant in St. Charles, where activists say the aircraft company manufactures bombs used in the Israel-Hamas war.

The protest began early Monday morning when workers would have normally arrived at work to Boeing Building 598, located on Highway 94 just north of 370. There, according to a release from one of the groups involved in the protest, Boeing manufactures small diameter bombs, or SDBs, and joint attack munition, or JDAMs. Both weapons have been reportedly used by Israel against Gaza — with an expedited delivery by Boeing.

The activists have a short list of demands: They want Congress and President Biden to call for an immediate ceasefire, as well as all arms sales to Israel to cease. On the ground in St. Charles, they're holding signs and yelling rally chants, such as "Boeing Boeing what you say? How many kids have you killed today?"
click to enlarge More than 75 activists are reportedly holding the line at the Boeing plant in St. Charles. - COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO
More than 75 activists are reportedly holding the line at the Boeing plant in St. Charles.
"We are joining millions of people across the United States and around the world in demanding an end to Israel's brutal assault on Gaza and its decades-long occupation of Palestine," Ellie Tang, a member of the youth anti-war group Dissenters, said in a prepared statement. "We urge Congress and Biden to hear the calls of millions of us living in this country, and push for a ceasefire. Until Congress blocks the bombs, we will."

The blockade comes almost exactly a month after Hamas' initial attack on Israel caused violence in the besieged enclave of Gaza to a boiling point. Israeli authorities said the attack on October 7 killed more than 1,400 people, most of whom were civilians.

Since then, Israeli bombardment of the Gaza strip has caused the Palestinian death toll to surpass 10,000 as of Monday morning, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health. That figure reportedly includes 4,100 children.

President Biden has said the U.S. "stands with Israel," a statement in tune with the U.S.'s 75-year history of allyship with the country.

The activists in St. Louis aren't willing to sit back and wait for that tune to change.

"As taxpayers, we all have blood on our hands," artist and activist Su Mac said in a statement. "Congress must act before they are etched into history books as complicit in a genocide the country called on them to stop." 

The blockade was organized by Dissenters, St. Louis Palestine Solidarity Committee, Black Men Build St. Louis, the Boeing Arms Genocide campaign and Resist St. Louis.

As of 10:30 a.m., activists are still continuing the blockade, which they say blocks all entrances to the manufacturing plant.
Related
Washington University terminated all its residential advisors when dorms were shut down.

Pro-Palestinian Wash U Students Say They Will Walk Out This Morning: The Coalition of WUSTL Students for Palestine made three demands to Wash U administrators

Related
Representative Cori Bush speaks at a campaign event in St. Louis in August 2022.

Central Reform Co-Signs Letter Chastising Cori Bush: The only synagogue in St. Louis city limits said it initially missed out on signing due to a communications snafu

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Missouri Teacher Megan Gaither Wants to Get ‘Even Spicier’ on OnlyFans

By Ryan Krull

Missouri Teacher Megan Gaither Wants to Get ‘Even Spicier’ on OnlyFans

Deputy Shot Missouri Family’s Dog and Threw It in a Ditch

By Ryan Krull

The Pennington family dog, Parker, killed by a Stoddard County deputy in August.

St. Louis Man Asks Woman to Marry Him, She Steals His Car

By Ryan Krull

McCandless says she took the car for a drive to "clear her head."

St. Louisan's Kickstarter Launches Rampz, a Yard Game Console

By Peter Cohen

Andrew Pizzullo thinks he's invented a fresh spin on cornhole — and it launches today.

Also in News

St. Louisan's Kickstarter Launches Rampz, a Yard Game Console

By Peter Cohen

Andrew Pizzullo thinks he's invented a fresh spin on cornhole — and it launches today.

Deputy Shot Missouri Family’s Dog and Threw It in a Ditch

By Ryan Krull

The Pennington family dog, Parker, killed by a Stoddard County deputy in August.

Missouri Teacher Megan Gaither Wants to Get ‘Even Spicier’ on OnlyFans

By Ryan Krull

Missouri Teacher Megan Gaither Wants to Get ‘Even Spicier’ on OnlyFans

Mom Settles with Fraternity Over Truman State ‘Suicide Cluster’ Claims

By Ryan Krull

Photo of AKL house taken by police investigating the death of Alex Mullins.
More

Digital Issue

November 1, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us