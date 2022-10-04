Alleged Thieves Driving Luxury Cars Steal $40K from St. Charles Churches

click to enlarge
St. Charles County Police Department
Still from surveillance video of individual who police say is stealing checks from church mailboxes in St. Charles County.
The St. Charles County Police Department is looking for four suspects they say were captured on surveillance video stealing checks from church mailboxes.
"The suspects were specifically looking for checks mailed to the church," the department said in a statement. "The suspects stole the checks and later cashed them by unknown persons and means."
Police say the thefts happened during the first week in June and the first week in August from churches in St. Charles County and that the individuals captured in the surveillance video may have committed similar thefts at a church in Chesterfield.
Authorities in St. Charles say the alleged thieves drove a newer model Mercedes ML 350, as well as a black BMW sedan and a Honda minivan.
Captain David Tiefenbrunn with the St. Charles Police Department told KSDK
that approximately $40,000 worth of checks have been fraudulently cashed from area churches.
Tiefenbrunn said that these checks have been in "limbo" because the parishioners mailing donations and tuition payments to the church believed that the church cashed their checks and the churches never knew they were sent in the first place.
Tiefenbrunn added that the checks appeared to have been cashed without having been altered.
