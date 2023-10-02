Ameristar Casino to Open Missouri's First Amazon AI Store

No one asked for this

By on Mon, Oct 2, 2023 at 1:25 pm

click to enlarge Ameristar Casino in St. Charles.
SCREENGRAB VIA GOOGLE MAPS
All the penny-slot seniors will be over the moon.
Ameristar Casino in St. Charles (1 Ameristar Boulevard, St Charles; ameristarstcharles.boydgaming.com) will soon host one of Amazon's latest attempts to streamline an experience no one had a problem with in the first place. 

On Wednesday, Ameristar will open Missouri's first Roll In & Out store near its riverboat casino. Billed as a "unique, hassle-free shopping experience," the stores have no cashiers and track which items customers pick up using artificial intelligence.

In other words, there are no check-out lines because various sensors and cameras placed throughout the store know what customers place in their virtual "baskets." Customers give their payment information before walking inside — either by providing credit card information or hovering a palm over an Amazon One detector, which users would have to sign up for beforehand.

Ameristar's Roll In & Out store will encompass a large portion of the casino's streetscape near the casino's entrance, according to a press release. Tech accessories such as phone chargers and headphones, as well as drinks, snacks and casino-branded items will be sold.

So for the shallow pool of people who enjoy Ameristar swag and tech platforms knowing their information, this place is sure to be a hit.
Tags:

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
