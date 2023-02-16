Andy Cohen Spits Fire About Missouri Allowing Kids to Carry Guns

click to enlarge Screengrab Mood.

Adopted a stricter dress code for women, requiring female legislators to wear cardigan or blazers. We can’t let the male legislators get distracted by titillating forearms!

Considered the nation’s strictest “Don’t Say Gay” bill that would outlaw most classroom discussion of LGBTQ issues.

Fast-tracked a bill to make it harder for a majority vote of the people to amend their own state’s constitution.

Heard a series of bills focused on restricting drag shows and banning transgender children from playing team sports.

Overwhelmingly voted against a proposal to ban minors from carrying guns without adult supervision in public.

Voted for a bill that would prohibit schools from teaching “that individuals, by the virtue of their race, ethnicity, color, or national origin, bear collective guilt and are inherently responsible for actions committed in the past by others.”

Unless you live under a rock, you’ve at least partially witnessed the piping hot garbage fire that has been Missouri lately.Since the start of session, the Missouri legislature has…Isn’t that the most depressing list you’ve seen in your life? Thank goodness our legislators are focusing on the hottest issues of the day (*cries in climate change*).The baffled crowd are not alone in their righteous rage. Among the several raising hell is talk show personality and St. Louis native Andy Cohen.In a recent episode of, Cohen spit fire about his home-state’s antics on his show’s “Jackhole of the Day” segment. Cohen specifically directed his rage at Missouri lawmakers for voting down the proposal that would have banned children from carrying guns in public.“Make it make sense!” Cohen said mid-rant. “Why are we so afraid to legislate guns in this country… We have no problem restricting children’s access to books on our history or banning the mention of anything remotely gay in schools. We don’t want them to see drag queens, African American studies, the list goes on and on. But a 14-year-old carrying an AR-15 down the streets of St. Louis? Totally fine! Nothing to see here!”Couldn't have said it better ourselves.Watch the whole clip below.