Best High Schools in St. Louis Area, According to New Ranking

click to enlarge Google Maps Clayton High School, home to the top-ranked school district in the area.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, Google News.

Everyone knows that St. Louisans love to ask where you went to high school.Well, now there’s a new list to pair with your high school questions.Founded in 2002, the Pittsburgh-based website, Niche, has served as a leader in school rankings from the elementary to college level. With over 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts listed, Niche creates national, state and local rankings that cover academics, athletics, diversity, size and more. It uses surveys from students, along with data from the U.S. Department of Education and the National Science Foundation. For more information on the methodology, visit Niche’s 9th annual ranking for 2023 came out on September 27 — and St. Louisans will have plenty to talk about.Nationally, Missouri had two of the top 20 school districts — both from the St. Louis area, with Clayton ranked 13th nationally and Ladue ranked 15th.Statewide, St. Louis also had nine of the top 10 public high schools, including Ladue Horton Watkins, Clayton, Lafayette, Parkway West, Marquette, Parkway Central, Kirkwood, Metro and Rockwood Summit High.Here is a look at the top-placed schools and school districts in the St. Louis area:Best St. Louis-area school districts:1) School District of Clayton2) Ladue School District3) Kirkwood School District4) Rockwood R-VI School District5) Brentwood School District6) Parkway School District7) Francis Howell School District8) Pattonville R-3 School District9) Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District10) Webster Groves School DistrictBest St. Louis-area public high schools:1) Ladue Horton Watkins High School2) Clayton High School3) Lafayette High School4) Parkway West High School5) Marquette High School6) Parkway Central High School7) Kirkwood Senior High School8) Metro High School9) O’Fallon High School10) Rockwood Summit Senior High SchoolBest St. Louis-area private schools:1) John Burroughs School2) Thomas Jefferson School3) MICDS Mary Institute & St. Louis Country Day School4) Saint Louis Priory School5) St. Louis University High School6) Whitfield School7) Visitation Academy8) Chaminade College Preparatory School9) Crossroads College Preparatory School10) Principia School