Bradley Jenkins Pleads Guilty in Wife's Parking Garage Death

COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE Bradley Jenkins, blood still on his shirt, was found straddling his wife's body, police say.

In a very brief hearing today, the 35-year-old whose new wife fell to her death following a St. Louis Cardinals game in 2019 pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault.As part of the plea agreement, the assault charge against Bradley Jenkins was reduced from a felony. He will serve two years probation.St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Noble moved the hearing along at a brisk pace. In all, it was over in about ten minutes.Jenkins married to Allissa Martin, 27, in May 2019, about two weeks prior to her death. The two knew each other from the Illinois prison where they both worked as corrections officers.On Saturday, June 1, 2019, they attended the Cardinals-Cubs game downtown along with some colleagues.

Around 2 a.m. that Sunday, police responded to a call for a woman who’d fallen from the garage on Walnut Street between 8th and 9th streets. Officers said they arrived to find Martin's body on the street and Jenkins on top of her, intoxicated and covered in blood.

Police recovered Martin's cell phone from the seventh floor of the parking garage. Its camera was still recording video.

According to the police probable cause statement against Jenkins, "The recording showed her pointing the camera toward herself. She then turned the camera toward this defendant and he was shown on camera. They were arguing. Shortly after that, you hear her scream as she falls."Filings made by prosecutors prior to today's hearing indicated that Jenkins called Martin, who is Black, racial slurs prior to her death.As part of his two-year probation, Jenkins must stay out of legal trouble, attend domestic violence prevention classes and have no contact with Martin's family. No one from Martin's family was in court to speak."Do not pick up a new charge," Judge Noble warned Jenkins. "This is already a tragic situation, let's not compound it."