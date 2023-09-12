Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Bradley Jenkins Pleads Guilty in Wife's Parking Garage Death

St. Louis Circuit Judge Mike Noble sentenced Jenkins to just two years probation for the misdemeanor charge

By on Tue, Sep 12, 2023 at 2:12 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Bradley Jenkins, blood still on his shirt, was found straddling his wife's body, police say. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE
COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE
Bradley Jenkins, blood still on his shirt, was found straddling his wife's body, police say.
In a very brief hearing today, the 35-year-old whose new wife fell to her death following a St. Louis Cardinals game in 2019 pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault.

As part of the plea agreement, the assault charge against Bradley Jenkins was reduced from a felony. He will serve two years probation.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Noble moved the hearing along at a brisk pace. In all, it was over in about ten minutes.

Jenkins married to Allissa Martin, 27, in May 2019, about two weeks prior to her death. The two knew each other from the Illinois prison where they both worked as corrections officers.

On Saturday, June 1, 2019, they attended the Cardinals-Cubs game downtown along with some colleagues.

Around 2 a.m. that Sunday, police responded to a call for a woman who’d fallen from the garage on Walnut Street between 8th and 9th streets. Officers said they arrived to find Martin's body on the street and Jenkins on top of her, intoxicated and covered in blood.

Police recovered Martin's cell phone from the seventh floor of the parking garage. Its camera was still recording video.

According to the police probable cause statement against Jenkins, "The recording showed her pointing the camera toward herself. She then turned the camera toward this defendant and he was shown on camera. They were arguing. Shortly after that, you hear her scream as she falls."

Filings made by prosecutors prior to today's hearing indicated that Jenkins called Martin, who is Black, racial slurs prior to her death.

As part of his two-year probation, Jenkins must stay out of legal trouble, attend domestic violence prevention classes and have no contact with Martin's family. No one from Martin's family was in court to speak.

"Do not pick up a new charge," Judge Noble warned Jenkins. "This is already a tragic situation, let's not compound it."
Related
Trial Over Newlywed’s Fatal Fall Could Explore Racial Slurs, Marital Tension

Trial Over Newlywed’s Fatal Fall Could Explore Racial Slurs, Marital Tension: Allissa Martin, 27, fell to her death from a parking garage near Busch Stadium. Her husband faces assault charges

Related
Bradley Jenkins is being investigated after his wife's death.

Newlywed Jailed After Wife Dies in Parking Garage Fall After Cardinals Game

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Daring Squirrel Mom Draws Gasps at the Saint Louis Zoo [VIDEO]

By Sarah Fenske

Squirrels do the darnedest things.

I Made Peace With My Dad's Record — By Changing My Name

By Julian Trejo

The author, left, with his father.

Hazelwood Mom Faces Felony Charges for Assaulting Teacher

By Sarah Fenske

Hazelwood School District bus.

Missouri Pastor Says Autism Is 'Demonic," Can Be 'Cast Out'

By Monica Obradovic

Pastor Rick Morrow of Beulah Church says he knows the key to curing autism.

Also in News

Missouri Pastor Says Autism Is 'Demonic," Can Be 'Cast Out'

By Monica Obradovic

Pastor Rick Morrow of Beulah Church says he knows the key to curing autism.

Missouri AG Sues Dollar General Over Deceptive Pricing

By Ryan Krull

The AG's office has shopped at 147 Dollar Generals in the last 18 months. They kept the receipts.

Video of Missouri Stray Goat Attack Goes Viral

By Jaime Lees

Video of Missouri Stray Goat Attack Goes Viral

Now a GOP-Led Group Has Filed Petitions to Allow Abortion Again in Missouri

By Ryan Krull

A photo of a recent demonstration for reproductive healthcare in St. Louis.
More

Digital Issue

September 13, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us