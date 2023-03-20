click to enlarge
SUNDOS SCHNEIDER
MoBOT is gorgeous in cherry blossom season.
With the past weekend's cold, today may not feel like the first day of spring, but it is. Before you know it, St. Louis will be back to its humid, 90-degree summer days.
But in between now and then, savor what makes St. Louis spring glorious. There's few better ways to do so than strolling around Missouri Botanical Garden
(4344 Shaw Boulevard
) to see cherry blossoms in their vibrant bloom.
While cherry trees are not quite in peak bloom yet, they're soon on their way. The last few weeks of March and early April is the best time to view the trees, according to the Missouri Botanical Garden.
MoBOT contains hundreds of different types of flowering cherry
, or sakura, trees, with the Japanese apricot blooming the earliest in late February.
"Maybe a couple of weeks, and we'll actually have all of our trees on what we call cherry hill, the Yoshino cherries, just blooming with beautiful white petals," Missouri Botanical Garden Botanist Daria McKelvey told KSDK.
Walking through the garden the next few months will surely make winter's dreariness feel like a thing of the past.
Starting Monday, April 3, the garden's hours will return to a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule seven days a week.
