Clayton Lawyer Allegedly Attacks Estranged Wife's Companion

Attorney John Wilbers was listed in the Marquise Who's Who in 2016 and has been named a "rising star" by Missouri & Kansas Super Lawyers Magazine.

A prominent personal injury attorney was charged with felony assault on Friday for allegedly attacking a man who was with his estranged wife.

According to police, John Wilbers sat in his wife's car in Maplewood "waiting for her to show up" on Friday. When she did, Wilbers allegedly struck the man she was with in the head multiple times with a metal object.



Wilbers was named as a 2016 "rising star" by Missouri & Kansas Super Lawyers Magazine.

A warrant was issued for Wilbers' arrest on Friday, though he does not appear to be in custody as of Monday morning. Wilbers, whose address in court filings is listed as his Clayton law office, was among the attorneys who represented families of the victims of the 2018 deadly duck boat accident at Table Rock Lake in the Ozarks. According to Wilbers' advertising, his firm has collected more than $70 million in compensation for plaintiffs he's represented.

Wilbers was previously charged with felony domestic assault in December of last year for allegedly attacking his wife in their home that same month. That case is scheduled for a bench trial next month.

Attorney Scott Rosenblum is representing Wilbers in both matters.



