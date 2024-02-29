Clayton Police Make Arrest in Moorlands Peeping Tom Case

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT The Moorlands Peeping Tom, captured on surveillance video in 2023.

One man's reign of voyeurism at the Moorlands apartments in Clayton is likely over.

The Clayton Police Department confirms to the RFT that they arrested a person of interest relative to the numerous prowler incidents that have occurred over the last several years in the Clayton neighborhood. Police said the prowler tended to strike densely populated blocks in the neighborhood and that he seemed to be familiar with the locations of security cameras as he was generally able to avoid them.

Corporal Jenny Schwartz says the matter is currently "under advisement" with prosecutors, but no charges have been filed yet. Schwartz adds that police are not naming the arrested at this time though they anticipate being able to share more details soon.

Last May, the RFT published security camera video of the then still at-large peeping Tom boosting himself up on a railing and with surprising dexterity stepping onto a narrow ledge where he turned his hat backward and pressed himself up against a window to leer inside.

Schwartz said that at the time police had received more than a dozen calls about the prowler since August 2021. The victims and witnesses calling police had been consistent in their descriptions of the prowler, describing him as a 25 to 30-year-old white man, between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall.

Schwartz says that the individual who was arrested matches that description and was located with help from the community.



