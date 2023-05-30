VIDEO: Clayton Moorlands Neighborhood Has a Peeping Tom Problem

The agile prowler has been spotted climbing onto balconies and window sills

By on Tue, May 30, 2023 at 11:21 am

Share on Nextdoor

For over a year and a half, the Moorlands neighborhood in Clayton has been dealing with a peeping Tom who, despite being spotted at least a dozen times, has thus far eluded arrest.

Corporal Jenny Schwartz with the Clayton Police Department says that police first received a call about the prowler in August 2021. Since then, the department has gotten 12 more calls, with all the incidents occurring in the Moorlands neighborhood.
click to enlarge Still from security footage of the prowler.
Clayton PD
Still from security footage of the prowler.

The peeping Tom tends to strike densely populated blocks with apartments, condos and multi-family units, Schwartz says. The most recent sighting of him was on May 10.

Victims and witnesses have been consistent in their descriptions of the man, describing him as a white male, 25-to-30-years-old, roughly 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall. He's been described as being 160 to 180 pounds with an athletic build.

Schwartz says that whoever this peeping Tom is he "appears to be familiar with the area," seeming to be aware of where there are security cameras and doing what he can to avoid them.

On many occasions, he's been seen looking through windows of people when they're home. His victims have all been women.

The prowler is also fairly agile and athletic, having been spotted standing on residents' window sills and having climbed up on their balconies.

"We're putting all our resources toward finding this individual and stopping him," says Schwartz, who is encouraging Moorlands residents to call the police immediately if they spot the prowler. "The last thing we want is for things to escalate."

Related
The bill tried to ban walking in roadways in the county when a sidewalk was available.

St. Louis County Ban on Walking in Roads Vetoed: County Executive Sam Page said banning pedestrians from streets is not the answer

Related
Footage of May 28, 2021 police chase of Darne Ricks

VIDEO: South City Police Chase Turns into Shoot Out: Newly released body cam footage shows the exchange that wounded an officer and gave the shooter a 21-year sentence


We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Becky 'Queen of Carpet' Rothman Has Died

By Jaime Lees

Becky 'Queen of Carpet' Rothman Has Died

People Flock to the 'Miracle in Missouri' as Nun Refuses To Decompose

By Rosalind Early

Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster's remains

VIDEO: South City Police Chase Turns into Shoot Out

By Ryan Krull

Footage of May 28, 2021 police chase of Darne Ricks

Tina Turner Tribute Billboard Pops Up in St. Louis County

By Jaime Lees

It's fantastic.

Also in News

Poor Goalkeeping from Vancouver Whitecaps Secures Win for CITY SC

By Julian Trejo

Homegrown player Miguel Perez, who graduated from Pattonville High School last week, scored his first MLS goal during the match against Vancouver.

People Flock to the 'Miracle in Missouri' as Nun Refuses To Decompose

By Rosalind Early

Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster's remains

Missouri Teen Heads Effort To Lower Local Voting Age to 16

By Monica Obradovic

Ballot

St. Louis Weightlifter Breaks 5 State Records at First Competition

By Rosalind Early

Heather Gurnow at her first weight-lifting competition.
More

Digital Issue

May 24, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us