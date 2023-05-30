VIDEO: Clayton Moorlands Neighborhood Has a Peeping Tom Problem

click to enlarge Clayton PD Still from security footage of the prowler.

For over a year and a half, the Moorlands neighborhood in Clayton has been dealing with a peeping Tom who, despite being spotted at least a dozen times, has thus far eluded arrest.Corporal Jenny Schwartz with the Clayton Police Department says that police first received a call about the prowler in August 2021. Since then, the department has gotten 12 more calls, with all the incidents occurring in the Moorlands neighborhood.The peeping Tom tends to strike densely populated blocks with apartments, condos and multi-family units, Schwartz says. The most recent sighting of him was on May 10.Victims and witnesses have been consistent in their descriptions of the man, describing him as a white male, 25-to-30-years-old, roughly 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall. He's been described as being 160 to 180 pounds with an athletic build.Schwartz says that whoever this peeping Tom is he "appears to be familiar with the area," seeming to be aware of where there are security cameras and doing what he can to avoid them.On many occasions, he's been seen looking through windows of people when they're home. His victims have all been women.The prowler is also fairly agile and athletic, having been spotted standing on residents' window sills and having climbed up on their balconies."We're putting all our resources toward finding this individual and stopping him," says Schwartz, who is encouraging Moorlands residents to call the police immediately if they spot the prowler. "The last thing we want is for things to escalate."