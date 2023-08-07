‘Connected’ St. Louis Businessman Charged With Assaulting Employee

Khaled Salameh faces one count of misdemeanor assault in St. Louis Circuit Court

By on Mon, Aug 7, 2023 at 3:08 pm

click to enlarge Khaled Salameh booking photo.
Courtesy SLMPD
Khaled Salameh booking photo.

Prosecutors in St. Louis brought assault charges this morning against Khaled Salameh, 58, for allegedly striking one of his employees at a store in the St. Louis Place Neighborhood.

Salameh appears to be the same individual a 2017 Post-Dispatch article refers to as "a politically connected St. Louis businessman." His family runs a number of businesses, including a gas station, food mart and car lot, off Cass Avenue just north of downtown.

Salameh was described in the Post as being close to the influential Hubbard family. They reported that, despite owning a $1 million mansion in Wildwood, Salemeh was himself casting ballots in what was then St. Louis' 5th Ward, then-represented in the Board of Aldermen by Tammika Hubbard.

The ballots cast by Salameh were uncovered as part of the bigger probe into city election irregularities that ultimately saw the results of an election overturned and state Representative Penny Hubbard defeated by activist Bruce Franks.

The Post article about Salameh’s votes goes on to say that Hubbard’s son, Rodney Hubbard Jr., purchased more than $8,500 worth of items in his failed 2008 campaign for state senate from Salama Markets, which state records show is owned by the Salameh family. His expenditures on "T-shirt/Security” and "supplies" were part of a Missouri Ethics complaint against Hubbard that resulted in a $322,000 fine.

The alleged assault for which Salameh was charged this morning occurred at one of the Cass Avenue businesses, Salama Beauty Supply on 13th Street.

According to the probable cause statement, police "were advised by the victim that while at work, the defendant, her manager, came to her and told her to leave, began berating her, and struck her on the side of her head."

The assault allegedly occurred Friday. Salameh is due in St. Louis Circuit Court September 9.

Court records list no attorney for Salameh at this time.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

