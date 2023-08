Useless Loop Trolley Collides with a Vehicle Near the History Museum

click to enlarge USED WITH PERMISSION The Loop trolley left a local car missing a few pieces on the evening of Saturday, August 5.

The crash site.

Not seeing any passengers on the 12:20 Loop Trolley as it heads down Delmar to the History Museum. pic.twitter.com/gEsvQCcqVo — Charlie Brennan (@charliekmox) August 3, 2023

The Loop trolley found itself in a familiar jam on Saturday night.A spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police confirms that it received a call about a collision involving the trolley and a Toyota vehicle near the intersection of Lindell and DeBaliviere around 7:49 p.m. on August 5.The department said it did not have further information to share at this time. Trolley operators — who are now a part of Bi-State Development, which runs public transit in St. Louis — did not respond to a message for comment sent through their website on Sunday.Trolley accidents were semi-regular occurrences during the old-timey railcar's initial run in 2018 and 2019, though they mostly involved parked cars — and mostly took place on the stretch of Delmar east of Skinker, where street parking sat perilously close to the trolley tracks . After the trolley resumed operations late last summer, and then again this April after a winter hiatus , things have been quieter.Also quiet since service resumed: any talk about ridership. Has anyone actually been riding the trolley since its Bi-State takeover? That's a different question.It's a question the feds seemed distinctly uninterested in when they forced us to take over the operation at gunpoint — and a good thing, too.After all, they can force us to pay for its continuation or risk getting $47 million in federal grants clawed back. But that doesn't mean we have to ride it.