Useless Loop Trolley Collides with a Vehicle Near the History Museum

A spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police confirms that it received a call about a collision involving the trolley and a Toyota vehicle near the intersection of Lindell and DeBaliviere around 7:49 p.m. on August 5.
The department said it did not have further information to share at this time. Trolley operators — who are now a part of Bi-State Development, which runs public transit in St. Louis — did not respond to a message for comment sent through their website on Sunday.
Trolley accidents were semi-regular occurrences during the old-timey railcar's initial run in 2018 and 2019, though they mostly involved parked cars — and mostly took place on the stretch of Delmar east of Skinker, where street parking sat perilously close to the trolley tracks. After the trolley resumed operations late last summer, and then again this April after a winter hiatus, things have been quieter.
Also quiet since service resumed: any talk about ridership. Has anyone actually been riding the trolley since its Bi-State takeover? That's a different question.
It's a question the feds seemed distinctly uninterested in when they forced us to take over the operation at gunpoint — and a good thing, too.
Not seeing any passengers on the 12:20 Loop Trolley as it heads down Delmar to the History Museum. pic.twitter.com/gEsvQCcqVo— Charlie Brennan (@charliekmox) August 3, 2023
After all, they can force us to pay for its continuation or risk getting $47 million in federal grants clawed back. But that doesn't mean we have to ride it.
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed