Useless Loop Trolley Collides with a Vehicle Near the History Museum

Sadly there's been no notice that service will be interrupted

By on Mon, Aug 7, 2023 at 12:17 pm

click to enlarge The Loop trolley left a local car missing a few pieces on the evening of Saturday, August 5.
USED WITH PERMISSION
The Loop trolley left a local car missing a few pieces on the evening of Saturday, August 5.
The Loop trolley found itself in a familiar jam on Saturday night.

A spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police confirms that it received a call about a collision involving the trolley and a Toyota vehicle near the intersection of Lindell and DeBaliviere around 7:49 p.m. on August 5.
click to enlarge The crash site.
USED WITH PERMISSION
The crash site.

The department said it did not have further information to share at this time. Trolley operators — who are now a part of Bi-State Development, which runs public transit in St. Louis — did not respond to a message for comment sent through their website on Sunday.

Trolley accidents were semi-regular occurrences during the old-timey railcar's initial run in 2018 and 2019, though they mostly involved parked cars — and mostly took place on the stretch of Delmar east of Skinker, where street parking sat perilously close to the trolley tracks. After the trolley resumed operations late last summer, and then again this April after a winter hiatus, things have been quieter.

Also quiet since service resumed: any talk about ridership. Has anyone actually been riding the trolley since its Bi-State takeover? That's a different question.

It's a question the feds seemed distinctly uninterested in when they forced us to take over the operation at gunpoint — and a good thing, too.

After all, they can force us to pay for its continuation or risk getting $47 million in federal grants clawed back. But that doesn't mean we have to ride it.

Related
Parking in the University City Loop was always a crapshoot, but ever since the Loop Trolley came around, parking became much more treacherous.

Useless Loop Trolley Returns as St. Louis Slashes Call-a-Ride: Metro Transit is axing service for people with disabilities, but the old-timey tourist gambit sputters on


Related
Seemingly nothing can stop the Loop Trolley from clanging on down the line.

Unpopular, Unnecessary, Unkillable Loop Trolley to Resume Operation



