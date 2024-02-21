Dack Daugherty Charged with Trying to Steal 106 Acres of Land

click to enlarge SLMPD Booking photo of Dack Daugherty.

It's been a tough few months for the increasingly notorious Daugherty family of St. Louis — but things could get even worse.

Last month, the City of St. Louis filed a lengthy lawsuit against members of the family and their associates, accusing them of running a massive illegal rooming house scheme out of dozens of condemned properties they own in the city.

Following the city's lawsuit, Brentwood condemned one of Dara Daugherty's properties there as well. And St. Louis officials have signaled that making legal efforts to seize the family’s properties is certainly on the table.

And now, one of the other people named in the city's lawsuit, Dack Daugherty, is facing eight felonies in Washington County for allegedly forging signatures in an attempt to steal 106 acres of land in Richwoods from other members of his family.

Dack Daugherty is the brother of Dara Daugherty, the accused ringleader of the rooming house scheme.

"There's 106 acres down here in the family, from what I'm reading it was split up between all the kids," says Scott Reed, a captain with the Washington County Sheriff's Office. "[Dack] decided when he got out of prison, it was all his. And he set about trying to make it all his."

According to a probable cause statement from the sheriff's office, the acreage belonged to Charles and Garon Daugherty, and Dack forged paperwork to make it appear as if the couple signed it over to an LLC that Dack controlled on November 1 via a quitclaim deed. However, Charles died in 2000 and Garon passed away five years later, raising questions in the county assessor's office as to how they could sign real estate documents last year.

On November 8, the assessor contacted the sheriff's office and charges were filed against Dack Daugherty on January 31. He is facing five felony forgery charges, three felony attempted stealing charges and a misdemeanor for impersonating a notary.

In an interview with a sheriff's office detective, one person listed as a beneficiary of the property said that they weren't aware of it being deeded to Dack's LLC.

Dack Daugherty has a lengthy criminal history, including being sentenced to federal prison in 2007 for taking in more than $1 million from a home-buying scheme that involved altering documents and inflating home appraisals to defraud buyers. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges after rolling back odometers on cars that were then sold on Craigslist. In 2016 he was sentenced to 15 years in state prison for domestic assault. He appears to have been released from prison last April.

In December, he was arrested for shoplifting in Chesterfield, which led a federal judge to revoke Dack's supervised release. He was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison earlier this month.

According to court filings, a Chesterfield police officer found stolen merchandise in Dack's car, a vehicle the officer became suspicious of because it was being driven with dealer plates for a dealership in Park Hills, more than 70 miles away.

When questioned about the plates, Dack said that he worked at the dealership, though he did not have his dealer ID with him. The officer's susicions only grew when Dack stated "he didn’t know the name of the dealership he reportedly worked for."