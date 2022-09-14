Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

'Deplorable' St. Louis City Jail Conditions Lead to 6 Deaths in 5 Months

A letter issued this morning from lawyers and advocacy groups is calling on the mayor for reform

By on Wed, Sep 14, 2022 at 10:30 am

click to enlarge A St. Louis Sheriff's deputy and police SWAT supervisor look out of shattered window on February 6, 2021, at the City Justice Center.
DOYLE MURPHY
A St. Louis Sheriff's deputy and police SWAT supervisor look out of shattered window on February 6, 2021, at the City Justice Center.

Six deaths have occurred at the St. Louis City Justice Center in the last five months, leading city public defenders and several criminal justice reform nonprofits to call on Mayor Tishaura Jones to reform the jail.

This morning the St. Louis City Office of the Missouri State Public Defender System, Action St. Louis, the ArchCity Defenders and several other criminal justice reform organizations signed on to a statement detailing what they call "deplorable" conditions at the jail and outlining steps they believe need to be taken toward reform.

The letter was drafted in response to the deaths of six detainees that have occurred at the jail since April.

"Due to the lack of transparency at CJC and the ongoing nature of many of these investigations, there is currently no certainty as to how each of these six people died," the letter says.

The letter cites detainees who say they were kept in their cells for all but one hour a day for months.

Detainees also stated that they were left on their own when emergencies occurred because buzzers in their cells used to alert staff were inoperable. "When buzzers fail, detainees knocking on doors and yelling for help also receive no response," the letter says.

One individual who was, until recently, detained at the jail told the ArchCity Defenders staff that the the city's jail was “inhumane, in a nutshell." He continued: "The intake room is about 6x8, and they’ll stuff like 15 to 20 people in there. People will be in the holding tank for weeks with the clothes they came in [with] on, with no blankets, and it’s cold. People will be sleeping on the floor. People who are addicts [and are] dope sick [will be] throwing up – [CJC doesn’t] separate them.”

The letter goes on to detail the "overwhelming number of reports" related to the use of chemical weapons, like pepper spray and bear mace, by staff on detainees.

The letter claims that these weapons are often used on individuals so tightly packed with others that there is significant collateral injury by detainees who are not even the weapons' intended target.

The letter goes on to demand that the jail administration release more details related to the six detainee deaths, an end its practice of 23 hour lockdowns. It also demands that those being held for a class D felony or less be released as they await trial.

Other signatories to the letter include Freedom Community Center, Metropolitan Congregations United, and the Roderick & Solange MacArthur Justice Center.

The RFT reached out to the city's Department of Public Safety for their response to the letter. We will update the story when we hear back.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

Trending

Player at St. Louis Chess Cup Accused of Using Anal Beads To Cheat

By Ryan Krull

Hans Niemann was sort of accused of cheating at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis.

St. Louis Weather Turning Hot Again This Week (Yes, Really)

By Jaime Lees

St. Louis Weather Turning Hot Again This Week (Yes, Really)

Former St. Louis TV Star Gives Marathon Testimony in His Own Trial

By Ryan Krull

James Timothy Norman took the stand in his conspiracy murder trial.

Mike Parson Doesn't Want Your Student Debt Forgiven

By Rosalind Early

Republicans don't want Biden to forgive student loan debt, advice we're sure he'll take under consideration.

Also in News

Mike Parson Doesn't Want Your Student Debt Forgiven

By Rosalind Early

Republicans don't want Biden to forgive student loan debt, advice we're sure he'll take under consideration.

Hartmann: Missouri Just Can't Reason About Taxes

By Ray Hartmann

Missouri Governor Mike Parson wants to lower Missouri's tax rate forever because the we have a temporary budget surplus.

Court Order Would Close Agape Boarding School After Alleged Abuse

By Clara Bates and Tessa Weinberg

Agape boarding school in Stockton, MO.

Eric Schmitt Takes Aim at Journalists in Open Records Request

By Benjamin Simon

Eric Schmitt is filing records requests left and right.
More

Digital Issue

September 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us