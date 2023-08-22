Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Detainees Take Guard Hostage at St. Louis City Justice Center

The city jail was the site of two detainee revolts in 2021

By on Tue, Aug 22, 2023 at 8:19 am

click to enlarge The City Justice Center was cordoned off due to a reported hostage situation on Tuesday, August 22. - RYAN KRULL
RYAN KRULL
The City Justice Center was cordoned off due to a reported hostage situation on Tuesday, August 22.
Several hours after initial reports that a 70-year-old corrections officer was being held hostage by detainees inside St. Louis' City Justice Center, a corrections officer was wheeled out on a gurney. That man is believed to be the person who had been taken hostage.

Detainees still control some portion of the facility, but how many detainees or involved and what parts of the jail they remain in control of are both unknown.

The man was wheeled out around 8:30 a.m. St. Louis Metropolitan Police have scheduled a press conference on Zoom for 2 p.m.

The officer was allegedly held hostage on the fourth floor of the City Justice Center downtown.

There are conflicting reports about the motivations of the hostage-takers, with KSDK reporting they are demanding "pizza and chicken patties" in exchange for the hostage's release. According to the Post-Dispatch, demands made by the detainees, if any, haven't been disclosed.

click to enlarge An officer stands watch outside the City Justice Center in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, August 22. A hostage situation is reportedly underway inside. - RYAN KRULL
RYAN KRULL
An officer stands watch outside the City Justice Center in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, August 22. A hostage situation is reportedly underway inside.

There are currently 676 detainees at the jail, a marked increase from the 573 who were detained there six months ago.

The jail was the site of two detainee revolts in 2021 wherein people incarcerated at the facility briefly took over portions of it.

This is a developing story. We have updated and will continue to update the story as the day continues.

