Family Seeks Help After Mother and Daughter Killed Leaving Drake Concert

Laticha “Lety” Bracero and Alyssa Cordova loved attending concerts together

By on Thu, Feb 15, 2024 at 3:48 pm

Laticha "Lety" Bracero and Alyssa Cordova were killed leaving a Drake concert in downtown St. Louis on Monday, February 12.
VIA GOFUNDME
Laticha “Lety” Bracero and Alyssa Cordova were killed leaving a Drake concert in downtown St. Louis on Monday, February 12.

Laticha “Lety” Bracero and Alyssa Cordova were as close as a mother and her only child could be.

"Alyssa loved music concerts and although [she] was old enough to travel to concerts on her own, her mom would always escort her," Michelle del Bosque explains. "The two were inseparable and shared a strong bond."

The two Chicagoans came to St. Louis to see Drake perform at Enterprise Center on Monday, February 12. But a concert filled with warmth and fun ended in tragedy when Bracero, 42, and Cordova, her 21-year-old daughter, were hit by a car in downtown St. Louis after the concert. Both died.

Their family is now seeking help.

"The family is currently trying to bring them home and give them the best service possible with hopes to lay them to rest amongst other family members," del Bosque writes on GoFundMe. "The family is extremely devastated by this horrific tragedy."

A 22-year-old man was reportedly running red lights in a Jeep when he sideswiped another vehicle at North 18th and Olive streets. The Jeep then hit Bracero and Cordova in the crosswalk — before T-boning a second vehicle.  The Jeep's driver is still in the hospital, but Police Commissioner Robert Tracy told the St. Louis Business Journal that police will seek manslaughter charges against him.

The incident is eerily similar to a terrible car crash that took place downtown almost one year ago, when a teen volleyball player visiting downtown St. Louis was struck by a driver traveling at a high rate of speed. Janae Edmondson had both legs amputated after being pinned by that car — an incident that contributed to Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner resigning from office.

The driver in this case has not been named.

Right now,  Bracero and Cordova's family are focused simply on laying their loves to rest.

"We appreciate the love and outpour from everyone in both the Chicago area and St. Louis," del Bosque writes on the GoFundMe campaign, which so far has raised just shy of $3,000. "We thank everyone so much for everything."

