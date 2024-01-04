Florissant to Pay $2.89M to Settle Debtors' Prison Lawsuit

It's the 6th such settlement for ArchCity Defenders in its fight against predatory policing

By on Thu, Jan 4, 2024 at 12:44 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florissant City Hall.
GOOGLE EARTH SCREENSHOT
Florissant City Hall.
Another St. Louis area municipality will pay big bucks to settle claims it ran a "debtors prison" under a preliminary settlement approved in federal court this week.

This time, it's Florissant in the hot seat. The nonprofit law firm ArchCity Defenders sued the north county municipality in 2016, alleging it illegally jailed more than 85,000 people over a period of 11 years. Their crime? An inability to pay fines and fees for traffic violations and other low-level offenses.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Rodney Holmes signed off on the preliminary terms of the class action settlement on Tuesday. A final approval hearing is now set for this May.

Arch City notes that money will be distributed based on the number of hours spent in the Florissant jail — those held for more time will get more money. In a press release, the law firm continues, "The settlement also requires Florissant to do four things: permanently forgive all unpaid fees from traffic violations between October 31, 2011 and December 31, 2019, which ArchCity Defenders estimates to be several hundred thousand dollars in debt forgiveness; eliminate the use of 'bond schedules'; provide all arrested persons with unconditional access to indigency forms and, unless released, a timely indigency hearing no later than 24 hours after the arrested person is booked; and uphold the right to counsel for individuals held in jail and brought before the municipal judge."

With this settlement, ArchCity notes that it will have settled all but one of its local debtors' prison lawsuits — which include suits against Jennings, Normandy, Edmundson, Maplewood and St. Ann. Damages have totaled $16 million.

The only municipality that has yet to settle the claims is the one whose actions brought national attention to this type of predatory policing: Ferguson. Arch City and its cohorts filed that suit in 2015. It remains active in federal court.
Related
Maplewood Slapped with Class Action Suit Targeting Pay-to-Play Cash Bail System

Maplewood Slapped with Class Action Suit Targeting Pay-to-Play Cash Bail System

Related
Umi Okoli was jailed several times in debtors' prison in St. Louis municipalities.

How St. Louis Debtors' Prisons Exploit People Like Me: One woman recounts the vicious cycle of being jailed for failure to pay fines and losing work

Related
Maplewood was accused of running a debtors' prison in a long-running class action lawsuit that settled this week.

Maplewood to Pay $3.25M to Settle Suit Alleging 'Debtors' Prison': The St. Louis suburb will pay ArchCity Defenders and other firms $1M in legal fees for the 7-year battle

Related
Normandy settled a $1.3 million lawsuit for excessive fining and ticketing.

If You Went to Jail in Normandy, the City May Owe You Money


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

‘Only in Lemay’: Super-Slow St. Louis Police Chase Crawls for Miles [VIDEO]

By Ryan Krull

Photo of the slow-speed chase passing through Lemay.

Matthew McCulloch Allowed to Leave Jail for In-Patient Treatment Center

By Ryan Krull

Matthew McCulloch Allowed to Leave Jail for In-Patient Treatment Center

Traffic Violence Is a Blight on St. Louis. 2024 Is Time to Get Serious

By Evie Hemphill

Imagine being a child on a bike or a person in a wheelchair, trying to use this portion of the Riverfront Trail. We must do better as a city.

St. Louis' Pesticide Use Has a Citizens Group Demanding Change

By Monica Obradovic

Daffodils in Tower Grove Park. Records show the city uses pesticides that include Roundup.

Also in News

Hyperloop Dies, and With It the Dreams of 2 Missouri Governors

By Ray Hartmann

SCREENSHOT

YouTuber Makes Key Discovery in Missouri Cold Case

By Monica Obradovic

Donnie Erwin

For St. Louis Families with Alzheimer’s, Holidays Can Be a Struggle

By Kathleen Lees

Andy and Mary Rachelski have shifted their holiday routines due to her Alzheimer's disease.

OnlyFans' Favorite Missouri Teachers Inspired New South Park Special

By Ryan Krull

Missouri English teachers Megan Gaither, left, and Brianna Coppage saw their stories memorialized in a new South Park special.
More

Digital Issue

December 27, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us