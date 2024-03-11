  1. News
Fontbonne University Will Close, Sell Campus to Wash U

The Catholic university in Clayton previously announced a $5.2 million deficit for this fiscal year

Mar 11, 2024 at 11:32 am
Wash U will purchase Fontbonne University's campus in Clayton.
Wash U will purchase Fontbonne University's campus in Clayton.
Five months after the extent of its financial problems burst into public view, Fontbonne University says it plans to close its doors for good. The university will close after the summer 2025 session and sell its 16-acre campus to nearby Washington University.

The Catholic university, founded 101 years ago by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, will detail its plans at a press conference this afternoon featuring President Nancy Blattner.

Late last year, the RFT reported that the university was anticipating a $5.2 million deficit for the fiscal year 2024. It planned to cut 20 degree programs and 18 faculty positions in a "selective retrenchment" to reduce costs.

The cuts, apparently, were not enough.

In its press release announcing the closure, Fontbonne said the University would not admit a freshmen class in fall 2024, "but will continue to teach classes through summer 2025 to enable as many current students as possible to complete their degrees and graduate."

It continued, "To assist students in completing their coursework on campus, Fontbonne will provide scholarships to all undergraduate students for the summer 2024 and summer 2025 sessions to cover the cost of tuition.

"Support will be available to help each student graduate from Fontbonne or transfer to another institution to complete their college education. Students who are unable or unwilling to complete their degrees at Fontbonne may choose to complete their degrees at another university based on teach-out agreements that are in the process of being finalized."

Fontbonne is among many smaller, private universities being hit hard by current conditions in higher education. Webster University is also dealing with giant deficits and recently won permission from a judge to use funds that had been earmarked for scholarships for other purposes.

We'll have more on this story as we learn it.

Editor's note: One word was changed in this story after publication to better reflect the ruling on Webster's restricted funds.
Sarah Fenske
Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
