Gabriel Gore Will Run to Keep Job as St. Louis Circuit Attorney

click to enlarge RYAN KRULL Gabriel Gore says he's running for a full term.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore says he will run for a full term for the office next year.

The announcement came this morning from Gore himself, who gave a press conference outside the Carnahan Courthouse downtown. Gore took the reins of the office on June 1, when Governor Mike Parson appointed him to replace Kim Gardner, who resigned the month prior.

This morning was Gore's second media event in two days. Yesterday, gave a progress report for his first six months leading the office. He stressed that his office has been steadily chipping away at the backlog of cases he inherited when he came into the position.

In those six months under Gore's tenure, city prosecutors have charged 2,650 new cases, an 81 percent increase from the 1,460 cases charged during the same period of last year. Gore also spoke at yesterday's press event about beefing up the office's diversion program and reinvigorating its Conviction Integrity Unit, an entity set up by Gardner to correct wrongful convictions.

The primary for the Circuit Attorney race will likely be more important than the general election. The latter will be in August, the former in November. As of right now he will have at least one declared opponent, criminal defense attorney David Mueller.



This story has been updated.