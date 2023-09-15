Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Attorney Terry Niehoff Told the Circuit Attorney to Sh** or Get off the Pot

They got off the pot

By on Fri, Sep 15, 2023 at 6:15 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Attorney Terry Niehoff (left) and Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore
RYAN KRULL
Attorney Terry Niehoff (left) and Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore

Last week, prosecutors in St. Louis dropped murder charges against a 52-year-old woman who for almost two years stood accused of killing a woman who rented a room from her.

During the time the charges were hanging over her head, Consandra Perry spent more than a year in the troubled City Justice Center and, in the words of her attorney, "I don't think she has anything left."

The Circuit Attorney's Office has given no indication they will refile the charges against Perry, who is now a free woman.

Niehoff says they should have dropped the charges a whole lot sooner.

"The police and the prosecutors failed to see the most obvious things here," says attorney Terry Niehoff. "They had a terrible case."

Niehoff says that Perry had inherited a building in the 1400 block of Semple Avenue in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood, where she rented rooms to tenants.

In December of 2021, 28-year-old Tatyana Smiley was one of her renters. Smiley was free on bond while facing murder charges for killing a 72-year old man in Walnut Park East a little over a year before. Smiley had allegedly shot Charles Watkins and then set fire to his home, suffering severe burns to her face in the process.

On December 14, 2021, someone went into the Semple Avenue rooming house where Smiley was staying. They shot Smiley multiple times and then fled.

To Niehoff's mind, the killing was obviously an act of revenge for Watkins’ death.

Police and prosecutors didn't see it that way.

"Sometimes the police latch on to the first thing and they just want to close it up real fast," Niehoff says. "It was a circumstantial case."

click to enlarge Tatyana Smiley, killed in December 2021
COURTESY SLMPD
Tatyana Smiley, killed in December 2021

The evidence against Perry appears to have been pretty thin. In the wake of Smiley's murder, Perry gave a statement to police that put her near the scene of the crime. She said she'd gone to the property, heard gunshots and then ran out. By way of motive, the best authorities could do was that Perry had complained to her sister about Smiley not paying rent.

Police also neglected a seemingly important clue. The night of the killing, when Perry was in custody, someone set fire to the building on Semple Avenue, trying to burn it down.

"It was a mirror of what happened to Smiley's victim," Niehoff says.

Niehoff says that prosecutors should have dismissed the case long ago, yet under Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, he couldn’t get traction. "Trying to get anybody to do anything was almost impossible," he says.

After new Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore took office in early June, the case was still set for jury trial in Judge Theresa Burke's court. That trial was set to happen August 28, but a week prior to it, the new prosecutor on the case asked for a continuance. Niehoff said he would agree to kick the can, but only if the judge scheduled a bench trial (which is a trial held in front of a judge only, with no jury present) sooner rather than later. "Otherwise it would have been kicked into the new year," says Niehoff.

click to enlarge The murder case Consandra Perry had been facing for almost two years was dismissed last week.
Courtesy photo
The murder case Consandra Perry had been facing for almost two years was dismissed last week.

That bench trial was originally scheduled to happen yesterday. But last week prosecutors filed a nolle prosequi, dismissing the case and electing not to pursue it any further. 

Niehoff says the bench trial was his way of forcing the prosecutor's office to "shit or get off the pot." He adds, "They got off the pot."

As for Perry, she was originally free on bond while awaiting trial, but she violated the terms of that pretrial release and ended up spending a substantial amount of time in custody. Niehoff says he isn't exactly sure how long Perry was in the City Justice Center, but he's certain it was longer than a year.

The conditions at the city jail have increasingly raised alarm bells for criminal justice reformers — and even others who don't usually pay attention to the jail. Two inmates died there in August. Defense attorneys have complained of their clients not having regular access to food and showers.

"That place should be burned down," Niehoff says of the jail.

Related
Jonathon Jones booking photo

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Dismisses and Refiles 2-Year-Old Murder Case: The trial of Jonathon Jones, which became a flashpoint for Kim Gardner, has been delayed yet again under Gabe Gore

Related
Gabe Gore speaking to the media six weeks into his tenure as circuit attorney.

Caseload for St. Louis Prosecutors Still 'Unsustainable,' Circuit Attorney Says: Gabe Gore says he's working to clear the backlog from Kim Gardner's tenure, but there's more to be done


We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

I Made Peace With My Dad's Record — By Changing My Name

By Julian Trejo

The author, left, with his father.

Daring Squirrel Mom Draws Gasps at the Saint Louis Zoo [VIDEO]

By Sarah Fenske

Squirrels do the darnedest things.

Missouri Pastor Says Autism Is 'Demonic," Can Be 'Cast Out'

By Monica Obradovic

Pastor Rick Morrow of Beulah Church says he knows the key to curing autism.

‘Automatic’ Marijuana Expungements Are Not So ‘Automatic’

By Ryan Krull

Clerks in the 22nd Circuit Court identified approximately 21,000 cases to review for possible expungement.

Also in News

Missouri Pastor Says Autism Is 'Demonic," Can Be 'Cast Out'

By Monica Obradovic

Pastor Rick Morrow of Beulah Church says he knows the key to curing autism.

Missouri AG Sues Dollar General Over Deceptive Pricing

By Ryan Krull

The AG's office has shopped at 147 Dollar Generals in the last 18 months. They kept the receipts.

Video of Missouri Stray Goat Attack Goes Viral

By Jaime Lees

Video of Missouri Stray Goat Attack Goes Viral

Now a GOP-Led Group Has Filed Petitions to Allow Abortion Again in Missouri

By Ryan Krull

A photo of a recent demonstration for reproductive healthcare in St. Louis.
More

Digital Issue

September 13, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us