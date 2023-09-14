Daring Squirrel Mom Draws Gasps at the Saint Louis Zoo [VIDEO]

Kali the polar bear may be one of the most popular attractions at the Saint Louis Zoo, but he recently found himself upstaged by a mama squirrel on a mission.A bystander captured a video just outside the zoo's polar bear enclosure that showed one very determined squirrel getting her baby back to the nest.The video shows Mama attempting to whisk her smaller (but relatively large) youngster high up a tree. The daring climb is going well until Baby seems to be losing his grip on his mom — and plummets to the ground.But rest assured, you don't need to avert your eyes from a possible bloodbath on the cobblestones below. This story has a happy ending and even an action-packed twist after that.In fact, despite being only one minute and 19 seconds, by the end, we're able to understand exactly what Mama was up to with her acrobatics. It's an emotional roller coaster that packs more thrills than most Hollywood releases!So, if the ongoing writer's strike has you hungry for new content, or watching Kali eat her lunch has become ho hum after countless zoo visit, look to the trees. This mother-and-baby pair absolutely steal the show.