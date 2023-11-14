Gardner Quit to Avoid ‘Day of Reckoning’ on Nursing Program, AG Says

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney spent two years of her tenure pursuing a master’s degree, a new report shows

By on Tue, Nov 14, 2023 at 11:29 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Kim Gardner resigned as St. Louis Circuit Attorney in May.
CHRISTIAN GOODEN, ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH POOL PHOTO
Kim Gardner resigned as St. Louis Circuit Attorney in May.

Late last night, Attorney General Andrew Bailey released his 62-page report into former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, detailing the months-long quo warranto led by his office that resulted in Gardner abruptly resigning in May.

Among the details in the report is new information about the extent to which Gardner was spending her time pursuing a Master's degree in nursing and the importance that the revelations of her student life played in her resignation.

Prior to her resignation on May 16, Gardner had previously announced she would leave office June 1. Bailey says Gardner abruptly moved up that timetable so she could avoid further disclosures about her degree work at Saint Louis University as well as broader disclosures about her office.

Former Judge William Corrigan, who was with the Attorney General's Office at the time, says that the office first became aware of Gardner's secret life as a nursing student because of a tip submitted to the office' constituent services website. Someone wrote in to say their spouse was a classmate of Gardner, which kicked off the investigation.

Based on that tip, investigators observed on two occasions — April 27 and 28 — as Gardner spent extended periods of time at the Family Care Health Centers clinic in the Grove, completing practicum work. It turned out that Gardner had been enrolled in the Master's program since the fall of 2021, Bailey's report says.

The timing of Gardner's resignation has everything to do with those revelations, the attorney general tells the RTF.

"The day of reckoning was staring her in the face," Bailey says.

At a scheduled May 16 hearing in the quo warranto proceeding, a judge was likely to order both SLU and the clinic to produce records related to Gardner, Bailey says. It's no coincidence that two hours before that hearing, Gardner emailed her resignation to the governor.

"She hit the eject button two hours before we were going to court, in order to deprive the state of thousands of pages of documents that we had subpoenaed," Bailey tells the RFT.

Gardner also had a deposition scheduled for two days later, which her resignation allowed her to avoid.

Bailey tells the RFT that Gardner is "absolutely" open to criminal charges.

"For criminal liability, it could be as simple as she was stealing from the public coffer by using official resources to do private activity, like obtain an advanced degree in nursing," Bailey says.

"There are federal public corruption statutes on the books so the Department of Justice has the authority certainly to pursue a case like that," Bailey adds.

Corrigan says that like many others, the Attorney General's Office also heard rumors that Gardner was not living in St. Louis city, as is required by law for the city's top elected prosecutor. "We did look into that, but we couldn't find any proof that she was not a St. Louis city resident," Corrigan says.

The report details Gardner's resistance to every request made by the Attorney General's Office for documents and other discovery. "She avoided the production of the records," the report says, later adding, "She never handed over a single page of discovery."

What those records say and any further revelations they may contain is currently unknown.

"Those records still exist," Bailey says. "They're still out there to be accessed."

Related
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner heads to court in April 2023.

Kim Gardner’s Gone, But Investigations Into Her Tenure Continue: State authorities are poring over her books — and some wonder if another shoe could still drop

Related
Kim Gardner in court during her tenure as St. Louis Circuit Attorney.

Kim Gardner Shows Up for Jury Duty: The former St. Louis circuit attorney was back in the courthouse yesterday

Related
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner heads to court in April 2023.

Kim Gardner Did Clinical Work Even as Judges Demanded Answers: The Missouri Attorney General says Gardner spent hours at a clinic on the same day as a key contempt of court hearing

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Strip Club Offers Missouri Teacher Megan Gaither $47K for a Live Show

By Ryan Krull

Strip Club Offers Missouri Teacher Megan Gaither $47K for a Live Show

Found by the Pound Sues City Foundry’s Found for Trademark Infringement

By Ryan Krull

Interior of Found by the Pound, with three locations in St. Louis.

Carol Daniel Feels Liberated by the Freedom of Nine PBS

By Sarah Fenske

Carol Daniel

Missouri Teacher Megan Gaither Wants to Get ‘Even Spicier’ on OnlyFans

By Ryan Krull

Missouri Teacher Megan Gaither Wants to Get ‘Even Spicier’ on OnlyFans

Also in News

Fair Housing Noncompliance Costs Missouri $500K Every Year

By Evy Lewis

Missouri legislators have failed to make the changes would make state law compliant with the federal Fair Housing Act.

City SC’s Inaugural Season Ends in a 2-1 Defeat to Sporting Kansas City

By Julian Trejo

St. Louis beat Kansas City in the regular season, but saw a different outcome in the post-season.

St. Louisan's Kickstarter Launches Rampz, a Yard Game Console

By Peter Cohen

Andrew Pizzullo thinks he's invented a fresh spin on cornhole — and it launches today.

Deputy Shot Missouri Family’s Dog and Threw It in a Ditch

By Ryan Krull

The Pennington family dog, Parker, killed by a Stoddard County deputy in August.
More

Digital Issue

November 8, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us