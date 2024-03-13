‘He Deserved Better:’ 5-Year-Old Boy Killed By Car in St. Louis

A five-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car in the city’s Bevo Mill neighborhood. Now the community is asking for donations to help his family with funeral expenses.

On Sunday, March 10, Oliver Luna Diaz was playing outside during a family gathering, according to a GoFundMe started for the family. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says Oliver was playing on the southside of the 4400 block of Taft when he “ran from between two parked cars” across the street. He was struck by a 39-year-old driver traveling eastbound on Taft.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, according to St. Louis Police. Oliver was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Oliver attended Pre-K at South City Academy, according to the fundraiser. “He loved to play, adored fruit, and would recite Bible verses to his family. He leaves behind two loving parents, an older brother, lots of cousins, aunts and uncles, and friends. He was loved deeply.”

So far the page has raised $9,337 towards a $15,000 goal.

Members of the Board of Aldermen are using his death to call for safer traffic policies.

“He deserved better,” First Ward Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer said on X (formerly known as Twitter). “STL must strive for zero traffic deaths through policies and systems that prioritize the safety of all road users.