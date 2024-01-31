Historic Midtown Buildings Saved from Demolition by Kranzberg Arts Foundation

The nonprofit says it will “restore them to dynamic new spaces”

By on Wed, Jan 31, 2024 at 2:12 pm

Preservationists hope to save the buildings at 3223 Olive Street, left, and 3221 Olive.
COURTESY OF LANDMARKS ASSOCIATION OF ST. LOUIS
Preservationists hope to save the buildings at 3223 Olive Street, left, and 3221 Olive.

Following community outrage over the proposed destruction of two historic buildings owned by Saint Louis University, the Kranzberg Arts Foundation says it will save the properties.

The St. Louis-based nonprofit acquired the two buildings at 3221-3223 and 3225 Olive Street in Midtown and says it plans to redevelop them and to “eventually restore them to dynamic new spaces that support [the Kranzberg Arts Foundation’s] mission of providing essential infrastructure for the arts to thrive in St. Louis.”

The foundation did not say what specific plans it had for the buildings.

SLU’s previous plan to tear down the 130-year-old buildings was met with protests by community preservationists. In mid-November, when SLU indicated it would proceed with demolition as early as December if no buyer was found, the Landmarks Association of St. Louis came out swinging — and begged for more time.

The buildings have striking details inside.
COURTESY OF THE LANDMARKS ASSOCIATION OF ST. LOUIS
The buildings have striking details inside.

The two buildings are almost all that remains of Mill Creek Valley, the African American enclave that flourished in early 20th century St. Louis, RFT previously reported.

Mill Creek Valley was decimated in the 1950s and nearly completely torn down. This was, in large part, due to SLU’s development plans, Andrew Weil, executive director of the Landmarks Association of St. Louis, previously told RFT in November.

"Everybody thinks this was federal money that cleared Mill Creek, but SLU was responsible for a large part of it," Weil said at the time.

Now the buildings will be preserved with feedback from the Landmarks Association and will evolve into something new for the Midtown community.

“Landmarks put out the rallying cry, energizing the community around preserving these buildings that are an important part of St. Louis history and the history of the Mill Creek Valley neighborhood, and the Foundation saw it as an exciting opportunity to continue growing a thriving arts district and bring new community benefits and amenities to the broader Midtown area,”Chris Hansen, Executive Director of the Kranzberg Arts Foundation said in a statement.

Michael Lucido, Vice President for Facilities at SLU called the agreement “another step forward in the revitalization of the heart of St. Louis."

“We look forward to seeing what the future will bring for these important pieces of St. Louis' architectural heritage," Weil said following the announcement.

This colorization of a historic photo by Mark Loehrer shows the buildings at 3223 Olive Street, left, and 3221 Olive at midcentury.
COURTESY OF MARK LOEHRER
This colorization of a historic photo by Mark Loehrer shows the buildings at 3223 Olive Street, left, and 3221 Olive at midcentury.


Editor's note: We updated this story after publication to clarify when Andrew Weil made his remarks about SLU.
This colorization of a historic photo by Mark Loehrer shows the buildings at 3223 Olive Street, left, and 3221 Olive at midcentury.

SLU Reversed Agreement on Historic Buildings, Advocates Charge: The university has said it may destroy two historic buildings as early as December, angering preservationists


Saint Louis University has applied for demolition permits for 3223 Olive Street, left, and 3221 Olive.

Protest Targets SLU Plan to Tear Down Former Mill Creek Valley Buildings: 3223 Olive Street is the last remaining building linked to legendary restaurateur Tony Faust


