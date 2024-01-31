Displaced Heritage House Residents Weigh Options as Clock Ticks

The mostly elderly and disabled residents of the Midtown high-rise must find new homes by February 6

By on Wed, Jan 31, 2024 at 8:01 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Charles Wartts, 77, was displaced from Heritage House after a frozen pipe burst. He now needs to find new housing ASAP. - MIKE FITZGERALD
MIKE FITZGERALD
Charles Wartts, 77, was displaced from Heritage House after a frozen pipe burst. He now needs to find new housing ASAP.

Nearly 80 evacuees from the Heritage House Apartments attended a housing fair organized by St. Louis City Hall yesterday.

More than a dozen community groups, including the Urban League and the St. Louis Area Agency on Agency (SLAAA), took part in the event held at the Hilton by St. Louis International Airport.

The Hilton is where around 120 former residents of the Heritage House Apartments have been sheltering while they seek new homes. Frozen pipes that burst on January 15 flooded several floors of Heritage House, a 18-story high rise in Midtown St. Louis, forcing the evacuation of nearly 200 residents, most of whom are elderly and disabled.

Charles Wartts, 77, has lived at Heritage House for two years. Tuesday’s housing fair lifted his spirits, he says, since “I’m looking at two or three very good possibilities” for a new home.

Wartts adds that he is heartened by the fact that the rental companies he talked to are giving “a special dispensation to us because of the special emergency situation. So many of them are offering things like free first month’s rent and waiving application fees to make it as easy for us as possible.”

One big question remained: who would pay for the movement of tenants’ furniture still left at Heritage House?

Warts says the cheapest estimate he’s gotten for moving his furniture and other stuff out of Heritage House is about $1,500.

”We didn’t hear any answers,” Wartts says. “And nobody was supplying them.”

Michele Coleman, a case management coordinator with SLAAA, says the agency is working on a way to fund evacuees’ apartment moves, as well pay for their stays at the Hilton beyond the Feb. 6 deadline.

”It’s not clear,” Coleman says. “We will have a better answer tomorrow.”

The housing fair is scheduled to also run on Wednesday, January 31, from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Hilton.

But one Heritage House evacuee, while trying to remain hopeful, expresses concerns about the lack of communication she’s experienced while staying at the Hilton.

So far, the 65-year-old woman hasn’t found a new home to move to because “the cost is one thing and location is another.”

The woman says she has experienced a lot of anxiety about her future over the next few weeks.

”Even if you’re not in this situation, and you’re looking for housing, it takes more than a week,” she says.

Related
JoAnne Adams explains problems she's encountered in her four years at Heritage House.

Heritage House Tenants Vent Anger Over Displacement: “How in the hell are we supposed to find housing in this short of time? I am truly pissed,” one says

Related
Lillie Crockett, 86, has been staying at a Hilton after frozen water pipes damaged her apartment building.

Displaced Heritage House Tenants Have Nowhere to Go: Burst water pipes sent 120 mostly elderly residents to temporary shelter at a Hilton — but the property manager has given them a deadline to find new housing

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Brentwood Condemns Dara Daugherty’s Home as Illegal Rooming House

By Ryan Krull and Mike Fitzgerald

Dara Daugherty lived in, and also allegedly operated an illegal rooming house out of, this house in Brentwood.

City Threatens to Condemn Bar:PM Building Over Damage Caused by Cops

By Ryan Krull

Heard the one about the cops who crashed into an LGBTQ bar in south city &mdash; and then arrested the co-owner for felony assault? Only in St. Louis. Read the full story here.&nbsp;

Bell Touts $600K in Donations Since Pivoting to Challenge Cori Bush

By Ryan Krull

Wesley Bell.

Cori Bush Says 'Frivolous Complaints' Spurred DOJ Investigation

By Ryan Krull

Representative Cori Bush speaks at a campaign event in St. Louis in August 2022.

Also in News

Missouri's Top 20 SAFHR Recipients

By Mike Fitzgerald

Pleasant View Gardens, previously known as the Canfield Green Apartments, is No. 5 on the list of Missouri's top SAFHR recipients.

Missouri Landlords Took COVID-19 Relief Funds — And Left Tenants in the Lurch

By Mike Fitzgerald

"We can't just up and move," says Gary Jones of life in Pleasant View Gardens.

Wesley Bell Seeks to Overturn Marcellus Williams' 2001 Murder Conviction

By Sarah Fenske

Marcellus Williams awaits his fate at the Potosi Correctional Center.

Missouri Teacher Sarah Scheffer Poisoned Husband with Toxic Smoothies

By Ryan Krull

Prosecutors say Sarah Scheffer attempted to poison her husband in eight different instances.
More

Digital Issue

January 31, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us