Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Illinois Sheriff Raffles Off Guns Morning After Texas School Massacre

Raffle is to raise money for election in which he is running unopposed

By on Thu, May 26, 2022 at 11:13 am

click to enlarge The two guns being raffled off by Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing, who is running unopposed. - NEAL ROHLFING'S WEBSITE
Neal Rohlfing's Website
The two guns being raffled off by Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing, who is running unopposed.

The current sheriff of Monroe County, Illinois, is drawing heat from some of his own constituents after announcing yesterday that he is raffling off two firearms to raise money for his election bid.

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing announced early yesterday morning on his Facebook page that, "We currently have a gun raffle going on to support my re-election as Monroe County Sheriff." The post went on to say that the two guns being raffled off were a Smith & Wesson 556 caliber AR pistol and a Glock 43 9 mm pistol. "The first winner will get the choice of the two."

The announcement came less than 24 hours after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 children and two teachers were killed by gunman with an AR-15-style rifle. The gunman was killed by law enforcement.

Monroe County sits just across the Mississippi, bordering St. Louis and Jefferson counties.

Rohlfing, who has been sheriff since 2014, is running for re-election unopposed.

"I do know this raffle happens every year and the post in question was a scheduled post, however he's not addressing it at all," says a Monroe County resident who asked to only be referred to as Matt D. "He could have edited or taken it down because of the timing. It's very easy to cancel a post."

Matt, who has lived in Monroe for almost 40 years, adds that Rohlfing has a history of putting a lot of his political leanings onto the official facebook page of the Monroe County Sheriff's page.

"He has crossed lines so many times since taking office," Matt says.

A woman who has lived in Monroe County her whole life tells the RFT she doesn't want her name published because she fears repercussions from the sheriff's department.

"The fact it was posted and still remains online is absolutely disgusting in my opinion," she says. "He never addressed the tragedy in Texas. I think there are some people who believe this was his way of addressing it. The raffle was a political statement."

This resident, who has three school-aged children adds, "Just hours after 19 kids and two teachers are killed, he's moved on and is trying to give the public access to more lethal weapons. That's not what we need while we're grieving."

The feedback to Rohlfing's raffle wasn't entirely negative. On Facebook a handful of Monroe residents responded by asking where they could buy tickets.

The RFT reached out to Rohlfing but has not gotten a response. We'll update the story if we do.

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]
Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]
Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]
Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Trending

Asshole St. Charles Deputy Shoots and Kills His Neighbor’s Dog

By Daniel Hill

Apollo, a three-year-old Spanish mastiff, was reportedly shot and killed Sunday night.

St. Louis' Elizabeth Cooke Arrested for Car Break-in that Led to Viral Infamy

By Ryan Krull

Yesterday, Elizabeth Cooke was arrested for the car break-in that initiated her viral infamy nine months ago.

The NRA Has Given an Estimated $5,947,270 to Missouri Senators

By Jaime Lees

A vote for Roy Blunt or Josh Hawley is a vote for the NRA.

St. Louis Journalist Sarah Fenske Named Executive Editor of Euclid Media Group

By Jessica Rogen

Euclid Media Group has appointed Sarah Fenske executive editor effective June 27.

Also in News

The NRA Has Given an Estimated $5,947,270 to Missouri Senators

By Jaime Lees

A vote for Roy Blunt or Josh Hawley is a vote for the NRA.

Missouri Prisons to Eliminate Physical Inmate Mail to Curtail Drugs

By Ryan Krull

Photo of Eastern Reception Diagnostic and Corrections Center in Bonne Terre.

Hartmann: Sam Page's Broken County Police Department Draws Another Lawsuit

By Ray Hartmann

A St. Louis County police cruiser.

Oklahoma Abortion Ban Will Impact Missouri Women

By Ryan Krull

A recent protest for reproductive rights in Kiener Plaza.
More

Digital Issue

May 25, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us